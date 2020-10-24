The Campbell County High School girls swimming and diving team took first place at the conference meet Friday and Saturday.
The Camels finished the meet with a team score of 383 to beat out Sheridan (304) and Thunder Basin (240). Campbell County placed first in all 11 swimming events while Sheridan finished first in the one-meter diving event.
CCHS went into the conference meet having already qualified nine swimmers for the state meet Nov. 5-6 in Laramie. Thunder Basin has also qualified two swimmers and four divers.
Campbell County's Allison Granat, Syke Rehard and Berkeley Christensen each took first place in two events at the conference meet. Granat's times of 2:03.94 in the 200-yard freestyle and 1:03.05 in the 100-yard backstroke were both good enough for first place.
Rehard's times of 1:03.97 in the 100-yard butterfly and 1:09.81 in the 100-yard breaststroke were the fastest times over the weekend, as was Christensen's times of 25.35 in the 50-yard freestyle and 55.47 in the 100-yard freestyle.
Ryann Drube took first place in the 200-yard individual medley for the Camels and Zoe Gallion took first in the 500-yard freestyle. Campbell County's relay teams also won in the 200-yard medley relay, 200-yard freestyle relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Thunder Basin's Madi Zach and Kaylee Robertson took second and third place in the 50-yard freestyle. Bolts' divers Maleah Cope (third), Sara Madsen (fourth), Malia Andersen (fifth) and Brooke Zipperian (sixth) all placed in the one-meter diving event and are all qualified for the state meet.
Both teams will have one more chance to qualify swimmers and divers for state during the Last Chance meet at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Campbell County Aquatic Center.
