Football
Sheridan defense stifles Bolts 35-0
The Broncs dominated the Class 4A No. 2-ranked Bolts 35-0 in a game that had the state’s No. 1 defense — Sheridan, giving up an average of 13.9 points per game — against the TBHS No. 1 scoring offense at 42.8 points per game.
Sheridan took advantage of a pair of short drives that started inside the TBHS 40-yard line to lead 14-0 at the half.
Starting the third quarter, Thunder Basin put together a long, sustained drive that stalled at the Sheridan 20. A penalty and sack forced a punt, and the Bolts never got that close to the end zone again.
Sheridan put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter with three unanswered touchdowns.
Thunder Basin (7-2) came into the game tied for the best record in Class 4A and with a chance to secure the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. Friday’s loss knocked them down to the No. 3 seed.
Camels end season with 23-14 loss to Kelly Walsh
The Campbell County High School football team lost 23-14 to Kelly Walsh on Friday night to end their season 1-8.
Kelly Walsh started the game with 16 unanswered points, which all came in the first quarter.
Campbell County quarterback Kaden Race responded with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Kramer on a big fourth down play.
The Camels successfully converted a two-point conversion on a pass from Race to Remar Pitter to cut the Trojan’s lead in half at 16-8.
The Camels attempted an onside kick, but it was recovered by the Trojans. Kelly Walsh capitalized on the field position with a scoring drive right before halftime to put the score at 23-8.
Campbell County’s defense held strong in the second half through a stiff wind and cold weather, but the offense couldn’t string together long drives. The Camels added their final touchdown of the season on a Race pass to Brady Tompkins to make the score 23-14, but the 2-point conversion was unsuccessful, which kept it a two-possession game.
The Trojans ran the clock out on the game and the Campbell County season with a few kneel downs.
The Camels and Cheyenne South (0-9) are the only two teams in 4A to miss the playoffs.
Cross-country
Season concludes at cold state meet
The Thunder Basin and Campbell County High School cross-country seasons ended in Casper with a cold and snowy state meet Friday afternoon.
The Bolts girls team finished 10th of 10 teams and the boys were 11th of 11 teams. The Camels didn’t have enough runners to place as teams.
Individually, the top boys finisher from Gillette was Sam Kjerstad. The Campbell County junior finished 16th of 79 runners with a time of 16 minutes, 54.03 seconds. The Camels only had one other boy, Braik Hurm, who finished 46th with a time of 17:38.25.
For the Bolts boys, the top finisher was sophomore Cael Porter in 57th with a time of 17:58.57. Behind Porter were teammates Zach Mansheim (62nd), Alex Draper (69th), Carter Matthews (71st), David Gordon (72nd), Jackson Zabel (75th) and Nick Juelfs (78th).
On the girls side, Campbell County’s Reilly Wilson was the only other Gillette runner to place inside the top-20. Her time of 20:14.58 was good enough for 19th of 75 runners.
Her two teammates, Averi Dewine and Makayla Mayer, were the only other Camel girls to attend the state meet. Dewine finished 46th and Mayer finished 62nd.
For Thunder Basin, the girls top finisher was junior Rylee Brandon, who placed 41st with a time of 21:09.37. Other Bolts finishers were Abby Arnold (45th), Hailee Morgado (56th), Kaitlyn Mansheim (65th), Madison Lubben (66th), Violet Timmons (69th) and Dani Jones (74th).
Thunder Basin’s boys team ended the meet with a team score of 321. The Bolts had an average time of 18:17.35 in the 5K race. The TBHS girls finished with a score of 261 with an average time of 21:50.40.
CCHS head coach Trisha Evenson said some runners didn’t qualify while others chose not to attend.
Swimming and diving
Campbell County wins conference meet
The Campbell County High School girls swimming and diving team won the conference meet Friday and Saturday.
The Camels finished with a team score of 383 to beat out Sheridan (304) and Thunder Basin (240). Campbell County won all 11 swimming events while Sheridan won 1-meter diving.
CCHS went into the conference meet having already qualified nine swimmers for the state meet Nov. 5-6 in Laramie. Thunder Basin has also qualified two swimmers and four divers.
Campbell County’s Allison Granat, Syke Rehard and Berkeley Christensen each won two events at the conference meet. Granat’s swam a 2:03.94 in the 200-yard freestyle and 1:03.05 in the 100-yard backstroke.
Rehard’s times of 1:03.97 in the 100-yard butterfly and 1:09.81 in the 100-yard breaststroke were the fastest over the weekend, as was Christensen’s times of 25.35 in the 50-yard freestyle and 55.47 in the 100-yard freestyle.
Ryann Drube won the 200-yard individual medley for the Camels and Zoe Gallion was first in the 500-yard freestyle. Campbell County’s relay teams also won the 200-yard medley, 200-yard freestyle and the 400-yard freestyle.
Thunder Basin’s Madi Zach and Kaylee Robertson were second and third in the 50-yard freestyle. Divers Maleah Cope (third), Sara Madsen (fourth), Malia Andersen (fifth) and Brooke Zipperian (sixth) all placed in the 1-meter diving event and are all qualified for the state meet.
Both schools will have one more chance to qualify swimmers and divers for state during the Last Chance meet at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Campbell County Aquatic Center.
