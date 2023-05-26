The Gillette Roughriders started their Memorial Day weekend tournament with a 8-5 win over the Sheridan Troopers on Friday night.
The tournament is in honor of Kirby Drube, a former Gillette Roughrider and father of outfielder and first baseman Mason Drube who died in fall 2021.
Hogan Tystad started the game on the mound for Gillette and early on struggled to find the strike zone. In the first inning he threw 13 balls to eight strikes. The Troopers scored the first run of the game on a passed ball with two outs.
The Roughriders tied the game up in the bottom of the first with a run of their own on a passed ball. Seth Petersen scored as Drube was at the plate.
The second inning went all Gillette's way. Tystad and the defense got three outs in five at-bats.
In the bottom of the second inning, the Roughriders scored five runs. Brady Richards hit an RBI single in the second at-bat of the inning which brought home Cason Loftus who ran in from second base. Sheridan got two quick outs but Gillette continued their offensive approach. Drube hit an three-RBI single and was able to advance to third while the Sheridan defense tried to stop the runs. Another RBI single from Riley Schilling brought Drube home.
Sheridan came right back at the top of the third inning with four runs. Two runs were scored on passed balls with the other two coming on a ground out and a fielder's choice.
Karver Partlow stepped up to the mound and stopped the Sheridan offense at the top of the fifth. Partlow threw 4.2 innings and allowed two hits and four walks on six strikeouts.
"Karv was fantastic for us and probably why we got that win," coach Nate Perleberg said. "He really kind of put a band-aid out there for us. We want to use him for the weekend but felt it was necessary to get him out to win the game."
Gillette added two more runs in the fourth to build a three-run lead. The first run came after the Sheridan pitcher was called for a balk with bases loaded. Cory Schilling scored the second run on a fly out.
For the final three innings, both pitchers and the defenses closed the night strong. For Sheridan, that meant the three-run deficit wasn't going away.
In the seventh inning, Sheridan loaded the bases with two outs. Partlow was relieved for Cory Schilling who threw hard for the final out, getting a strikeout looking.
"He's always had that arm strength it just hasn't been as dialed in as it has this season," Perleberg said of Schilling. "He's getting up there and challenging hitters and now we're at a point where we're putting him in in pressure situations and he's coming through."
Gillette will face the Bozeman Bucks on Saturday evening before a doubleheader on Sunday. Perleberg said the team needs to stay locked in while working through the tournament and will need someone to step up each game.
