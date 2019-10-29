The Gillette Wild lost two games in blowout fashion over the weekend after winning 10-of-11, and 10-straight to start the season.
The Sheridan Hawks defeated the Wild at Spirit Hall Ice Arena on Friday 10-2, in the Wild’s largest margin of defeat in over two years. Then they went to Sheridan’s Whitney Rink in the M&M Center, and lost 7-0, in their first time getting shutout this season.
Gillette beat Sheridan 2-1 in the only other regular season game the teams have played before this weekend.
Gillette (10-3) plays a weekend series on Friday and Saturday at the Great Falls Americans (10-2).
