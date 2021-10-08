The Thunder Basin High School football team improved to 6-1 on the season with a dominating 55-22 win over Laramie on the road Friday night.
The Bolts went into the matchup ranked No. 4 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media football rankings.
The first half was all Thunder Basin as the Bolts took a 55-0 lead into the locker room at halftime. The Plainsmen were able to score the final three touchdowns of the game during a running clock in the second half but Thunder Basin's early lead was enough to propel the Bolts to their fifth consecutive win.
Senior quarterback Ryan Baker went into the game ranked No. 1 in Class 4A in passing. Baker torched the Plainsmen for five touchdown passes in the first half while also adding another score on the ground.
The Bolts took a 7-0 lead just 34 seconds into the game on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Baker to senior Cade Ayers on the first drive of the game. After a failed fake-punt attempt by Laramie, Baker found Ayers for a second time on a 14-yard touchdown pass to give the Bolts a 14-0 lead with 9:06 left in the first quarter.
Thunder Basin blocked a Laramie punt on the following drive before Baker connected with senior Ryan Jordan on a 8-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-0.
After catching two touchdown passes on offense, Ayers next stepped up on the defensive side by intercepting a Laramie pass to give the Bolts the ball right back. Baker threw his fourth touchdown pass of the quarter less than a minute later by finding senior Ethan Cox on a 13-yard touchdown strike to make it 28-0.
Junior linebacker intercepted Laramie's quarterback on the ensuing drive but a fumble ended Thunder Basin's next drive. Thunder Basin's Logan Loftus swung the momentum back by recovering a fumble in the Laramie end zone for a touchdown to make it 35-0 with 20 seconds left in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Baker used his legs to find the end zone next on a 29-yard scramble to make it 41-0 after a missed extra point attempt. Senior running back Isaiah Haliburton scored on a 3-yard touchdown run to make it 48-0 with 2:27 left in the first half.
Baker's fifth and final passing touchdown of the game came on a 53-yard connection to Haliburton out of the backfield to give the Bolts a 55-0 lead going into halftime.
Leading by eight touchdowns, the Bolts subbed out the majority of the starters the rest of the game. Laramie was able to score three passing touchdowns in the second half, including passes of 80 yards, 45 yards and seven yards.
But with a running clock, the second half came to a close to give Thunder Basin a perfect 5-0 record over Laramie since TBHS opened in 2017.
The Bolts (6-1) will end the regular season with two home games against No. 5-ranked Natrona County (3-3) and No. 2-ranked Sheridan (5-1).
Thunder Basin will host the Mustangs at 7 p.m. Friday and the Broncs at 6 p.m. Oct. 22 at TBHS.
