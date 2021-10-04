The Thunder Basin High School football team continued rolling with a 61-21 homecoming win over Kelly Walsh on Friday night.
The Bolts shined on both sides of the ball to improve to 5-1 on the season. Thunder Basin went into the weekend ranked No. 4 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media football rankings.
The win pushed the Bolts’ win-streak to four games. Through its last four weeks, Thunder Basin has outscored opponents 177-49.
Against Kelly Walsh, senior quarterback Ryan Baker tossed four touchdown passes to four different receivers. Senior Isaiah Haliburton and junior Nic Black also combined for three rushing touchdowns against the Trojans.
Baker went into the matchup ranked No. 1 in Class 4A in passing yards per game (211.2), total passing yards (1,056) and touchdowns (12). He’s thrown just four interceptions in 167 pass attempts.
Baker was as efficient as it gets against Kelly Walsh, completing 14 of 19 passes for 242 yards and four touchdowns. Ethan Cox, Kayden LaFramboise, McKale Holte and Haliburton all caught one touchdown pass.
Haliburton led the Bolts’ backfield with 17 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Black added nine rushes for 70 yards and a score.
Touchdowns weren’t the only form of scoring for the Bolts on Friday. Senior Cade Ayers was a perfect 4 of 4 on field goal attempts, including kicks of 39 yards, 28 yards, 28 yards and 46 yards. Ayers was also 7 of 7 on extra point attempts.
Thunder Basin totaled 475 of offense and 18 first downs on 55 plays. The Bolts had 20 plays of more than 10 yards during the game.
Defense continues to step up when it matters
Thunder Basin’s offense wasn’t the only bright spot from Friday night’s win. The Bolts’ defense held Kelly Walsh to 270 yards of total offense in 61 plays, which includes when the game turned to a running clock and most of the starters were pulled.
LaFramboise intercepted a Kelly Walsh pass early in the first quarter to set up one of Ayer’s field goals. Thunder Basin held the Trojans to just 64 passing yards on 18 attemps.
The Bolts went into Friday’s game ranked No. 6 in team defense in Class 4A.
Thunder Basin will need to stay solid on both sides of the ball through the final three weeks of the season. The Bolts will travel to Laramie to play the Plaismen (0-6) at 6 p.m. Friday in Laramie.
Thunder Basin will finish the season with two homes games against No. 5-ranked Natrona County (3-3) and No. 2-ranked Sheridan (5-1). The Broncs beat the Mustangs 27-0 on Friday.
No. 1-ranked Rock Springs will likely retain its spot at the top of the rankings with a 50-16 win over Laramie on Friday.
