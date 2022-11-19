The Gillette Wild raised more than $10,000 toward supporting local veterans last weekend when the team auctioned off game-worn special edition Veterans Day jerseys.

Twenty-five Wild players suited up in red, white and blue flag-striped hockey jerseys in their home weekend series against the Badlands Sabres at Spirit Hall Ice Arena, including Friday on Veterans Day.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.