Gillette Wild forward Ryan Jordan skates the puck into the Badlands Sabre’s zone Saturday, Nov. 12 at Spirit Hall Ice Arena in Gillette. The Wild auctioned 25 Veterans Day jerseys and raised $10,175 for local veterans causes.
The Gillette Wild raised more than $10,000 toward supporting local veterans last weekend when the team auctioned off game-worn special edition Veterans Day jerseys.
Twenty-five Wild players suited up in red, white and blue flag-striped hockey jerseys in their home weekend series against the Badlands Sabres at Spirit Hall Ice Arena, including Friday on Veterans Day.
