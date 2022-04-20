The Thunder Basin High School boys and girls track and field teams participated in the Track-O-Rama meet on Tuesday in Rapid City, South Dakota.
The Bolts girls finished second as a team with a score of 104.5 and the boys finished third with a score of 69. The girls won six events during the meet and the boys won three.
For the girls, Jayden Friedly won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.40 seconds, Rylee Brandon won the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 25.75 seconds and Gabby Mendoza won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.89.
The team of Friedly, Mendoza, Kailynne Fitzpatrick and Chloe Crabtree won the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 49.72, the team of Brandon, Friedley, Mendoza and Emelyn Schlekeway won the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4:11.41 and the team of Brandon, Abby Arnold, Megan Doherty and Madison Lubben won the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 10:11.07.
Friedly finished second in the 300-meter hurdles (46.73), Fitzpatrick finished third in the 100-meter dash (12.72), Jalyn Shepherd finished fourth in the shot put (37 feet, 2 inches), Crabtree finished fourth in the long jump (15-11.25) and Katelyn Mansheim finished fifth in the 100-meter hurdles (16.10).
For the boys, Kayden LaFramboise won the 400-meter dash with a time of 50.67 and the high jump with a height of 6-1. Steven Mansheim won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.23.
Isaiah Haliburton finished second in the long jump (22-2.5), the team of Justin Dennison, Damon Foltz, Gavin Oliver and Garrett Toohey finished third in the 4x200-meter relay (1:37.82), the team of Mansheim, LaFramboise, Haliburton Bradley Ekstrom finished fourth in the 4x100-meter relay (44.66), Mansheim finished fourth in the 300-meter hurdles (43.42) and Ekstrom finished fourth in the 400-meter dash (52.12).
The Bolts boys and girls will both return to the track this weekend for the Dan Hansen Invitational Saturday in Sheridan.
