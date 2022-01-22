The Thunder Basin High School football team had 11 players nominated for the Wyoming Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame Scholar-Athlete Award this year, according to WyoPrep.com.
The nominees include seniors Cade Ayers, Ryan Baker, Ethan Cox, Kolter DeKay, Justin Dennison, Isaiah Haliburton, McKale Holte, Ryan Jordan, Brandon Lanston, Aiden Mitchell and Caden Randall.
A total of 73 seniors were nominated from 20 schools across the state, according to WyoPrep.com. Ten finalists will be honored with a $1,200 scholarship and will automatically be nominated for the Wyoming Scholar-Athlete of the Year award.
The Wyoming Scholar-Athlete of the Year wins an additional $1,200 scholarship, according to the NFF website. The finalists will be named next month.
Players with a grade-point average of 3.0 or higher can be nominated by coaches. The award is determined based on 40% of football achievements, 40% of academic achievement and 20% extra-curricular activities and citizenship, according to WyoPrep.com.
