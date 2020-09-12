TBHS sweeps Natrona, swept by Kelly Walsh
The Thunder Basin High School tennis team traveled to Casper to play two duals Thursday.
The Bolts boys and girls came out of the day with a split on the day after losing 10-0 to Kelly Walsh and beating Natrona County 10-0.
During the loss, both the girls and boys No. 1 doubles teams went to three sets, but ultimately lost. The boys No. 3 doubles team also took Kelly Walsh to a third set but lost 7-5.
The rest of the Bolts were defeated in two sets.
Against Natrona County, Thunder Basin won all but one matchup in two sets, with the girls No. 2 doubles team winning 6-2, (6-3) and 6-1.
The Bolts travel to Sheridan for a dual Saturday at noon.
Camels split against teams on the road
The Campbell County High School tennis team took on Natrona County and Kelly Walsh in a set of duals Thursday in Casper.
The Camels came out with a split after beating Natrona County 9-1 and losing to Kelly Walsh 8-2.
The only loss against Natrona County came in girls No. 2 doubles, with the rest of the team all winning in two sets.
Against Kelly Walsh, Campbell County’s two wins came at from the boys No. 1 doubles pair of Jefferson Neary and Austin Robertson as well as boys the No. 2 doubles team Jason Fink and Logan Dymond.
The Camels travel to Sheridan next for a dual at 9 a.m. Saturday.
— News Record Staff
