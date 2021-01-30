The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school indoor track and field teams hosted the second of three state-qualifying meets at the Campbell County Recreation Center Field House Saturday morning.
With the season condensed to just three regular season meets, athletes from Campbell County, Thunder Basin, Worland, Sheridan, Douglas, Tongue River, Burns/Pinebluff and Evanston came together to try and qualify for the state meet.
The Camels won 14 of the 31 events while the Bolts won eight on the day.
For the Campbell County girls, event-winners in running events included Sydalee Brown in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.39, Makayla Mayer in the 3200-meter run with a time of 14:15.33 and Charlotte Marasco in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.84.
Nyomi Moore won the high jump with a height of 5 feet 1 inch and the long jump with a distance of 17-5.5. Breanna Younkin won the pole vault with a height of 8-6 while Lauryn Love won the shot put with a distance of 42-9.
The Camel girls relay teams also won three events Saturday. Brown, Moore, Aubry Dewine and Aja Roberts won the 4x200 meter relay with a time of 1:50.05 while Dewine, Brown, Roberts and Taylor Burch won the 4x400 meter relay with a time of 4:27.64.
The final win for the girls came from the relay team of Burch, Roberts, Marasco and Reilly Wilson who won the 1600 sprint medley with a time of 4:34.88.
Three Camels won running events for the boys team. Brandon Werkele won the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.68 and the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.33 while Brant Morrison won the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:08.26.
In relays, Campbell County's 4x200 relay team of Werkele, Angel Nava, Firdan Keflinzein and Remar Pitter won with a time of 1:34.98.
In the field events, Pitter also won the long jump with a distance of 21-11.
The Thunder Basin boys team won seven events. Oscar Martinez won the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.90 while teammate Jesse Lujan won the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.90.
In relays, the Bolts team of Martinez, Reece Gange, Jackson Zabel and Garner Gauthier won the 4x400 meter relay with a time of 3:37.74. Thunder Basin's Nicholas Juelfs, William Lock, Carter Matthews and Zabel won the 4x800 meter relay with a time of 9:22.02 and Gange, Gauthier, Camden Schlekeway and Jaxon Pikula won the 1600 sprint medley with a time of 3:56.40.
In field events, Rico Imus won the pole vault with a height of 6-0 and Mason Mastellar won the shot put with a throw of 48-0.5.
The Bolts girls lone win on the day came in the 4x800 meter relay. Rylee Brandon, Madison Lubben, Abby Arnold and Kaylee Terry won the event with a time of 10:51.84.
No team scores were taken, TBHS coach Tanner Kelting said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.