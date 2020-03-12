The Camels got off the bus, home from the state basketball tournament in Casper, and shuffled off with their heads down to the locker room or their parents’ car in the back parking lot.
It was as though they’d lost in a heartbreaker in the state championship, but they didn’t lose any games.
They didn’t get a chance.
“It hurt a lot. It kind of broke my heart,” Campbell County basketball senior Quincy Wofford said about the tournament cancellation. “Playing at state was like a dream of mine for so long.”
Wofford transferred to CCHS this year, and he was about to play in his first state tournament.
On Thursday morning, Campbell County was shooting around at Natrona County High School, preparing for a 9 p.m. quarterfinal game. The Camels heard the initial report that no fans were to be let in for the rest of the games, and they were “upset,” but still prepared to play in an empty stadium.
But then coach Bubba Hladky received the news that the Class 4A and 3A State Basketball Championships were canceled by the Casper-Natrona County Health Department due to concerns of spreading the COVID-19 virus.
He called the team together and gave a speech unlike any that he’s ever had to give.
“They didn’t get the opportunity to even compete for a chance to stand up on that podium. I know a lot of them were feeling good about the way we’d been playing,” Bubba Hladky said. “Immediately, I thought about the seniors. It’s obviously their last chance and (Wofford’s) only chance to get that opportunity. I could see it in their eyes.”
The Camels finish the season with an 11-14 overall record. They had their biggest win in the first round of the regional playoffs when they defeated Cheyenne East to pave the way to a state tournament spot.
In their final game of the season, the regional third place game, Campbell County lost to East 62-48 with top scoring juniors Jefferson Neary and Luke Hladky sitting on the bench because of injury.
Luke Hladky said he felt “empty” when he heard the tournament was canceled.
“We didn’t win. We didn’t lose. We just came home. We didn’t even get the chance to play,” Luke Hladky said. “I don’t know what else to say about it. It just hurt.”
The Wyoming tournament cancellation comes after multiple other high school, collegiate, and professional sports associations suspended their seasons and tournaments.
Many of the Camel players, and others in the Gillette basketball community, said that the basketball tournament shouldn’t have been canceled.
“I can see both sides, but the statistics I’ve seen, it’s really no worse than the common flu, and I think we’ve hit the panic button,” said Shane “Chili” Evans, a Gillette man whose son plays basketball at Twin Spruce Junior High. “I would’ve took my chances. If you told me there was some coronavirus in Casper, which I’m sure this weekend it would’ve got down there, I would’ve still lived my life and gone and watched the Camels play.
“I feel bad for all the players, and coaches, and parents, but I feel really bad for the seniors from every school. They’ve worked really hard to get to this chance, and now it’s gone.”
Campbell County boys basketball has played in the last 32 state tournaments.
There has been talk of postponing the tournament to a later date, but Bubba Hladky said that it was unlikely because the disease is expected to spread.
Commissioner Ron Laird said the WHSAA Board of Directors was expected to meet on Thursday to discuss rescheduling state basketball, according to WyoPreps.
Bad news at breakfast
The Thunder Basin girls basketball team was at Eggington’s for breakfast when Thursday’s dominoes started to fall in Casper.
A coach from an opposing team walked over to the table and asked what they thought of playing the state basketball tournament with no fans. The Bolts, who hadn’t seen the rumblings on social media yet, thought he was talking about the recent news about the NCAA banning fans from conference tournaments, junior Sydney Solem said.
It took a second to realize it was a serious question and some quick research revealed that the WHSAA had announced that no fans would be allowed at the state basketball tournament.
The Bolts went through their walkthrough practice, preparing to play in an empty gym at Casper College. But while doing so, the narrative changed again and they found out afterwards that the state tournament had been canceled altogether due to precautions for the coronavirus.
“We were all like ‘what the heck.’ It was just sad and it was hard to realize that it was actually true,” Solem said. “It was upsetting, but it also made a kind of sense to me.”
The Bolts met as a team and discussed using the tough situation as a life lesson — one that’s often preached, but seldom taken seriously.
“It kind of teaches everyone you never know when it’s going to be your last time,” Solem said. “That’s why you have to always give it your all.”
Parents like Josh McGrath, along with his whole family packed into two cars, were on the way to the tournament when they received texts that it had been cancelled. With his daughter being a senior for the Bolts, it was some of the worst news he could receive.
“It was almost like there was a death in the family,” McGrath said. “It was a range of emotions from heartbreak, to sadness, to disbelief, to feeling almost angry about it.”
McGrath said he would much rather see the teams playing in a nearly-empty gym, with officials, scorekeepers and someone to run the camera so that fans could also watch.
He previously worried about taking his father Ron, who is in his 70s, to the state tournament, since the coronavirus has been found to affect the older people more than young. But he doesn’t think that holding games between high schoolers with no fans present is any more dangerous than sending those kids back to school the next day.
Regardless of whether you were a parent, coach or heartbroken player, the trip back to Gillette wasn’t pleasant for anybody. TBHS boys basketball coach Rory Williams said that “you could probably hear a pin drop,” on the bus ride home.
The boys team found out about the cancellation in a similar fashion to the girls. The Bolts were at breakfast at Perkins, scrolling through their Twitter feed when they found out.
They knew a little sooner than the girls, but the escalating situation shocked both teams in the same way. First they took the bad news about having no fans on the chin, then came the devastating part about 15 minutes later.
“It just kept regressing. Things just kept popping up on Twitter,” senior Hayden Sylte said. “It seemed like it was out of a movie. … I’m kind of still in shock.”
After a quiet bus ride, there wasn’t much said when the boys team got back to Thunder Basin High School, either. Several teary eyes and a few long hugs accompanied what was the final and most disappointing bus ride of the season.
"We were excited to go there for our first state tournament, but we had other things in mind with how we've been playing," Williams said. "To find out that we were done playing together was kind of just devastating."
The TBHS girls weren’t quite as subdued on the bus ride home, but the players had to make a real effort to make it that way.
Solem said the emotions were “up and down,” as one minute the Bolts had loud music playing and were trying to have fun, before the reality of the situation hit again.
“We told ourselves, ‘We’re not crying anymore. We’re just going to have as much fun as we can with the time we have left,’” Solem said.
