Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Becoming windy with snow showers in the afternoon. High 34F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers by midnight. Low 26F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.