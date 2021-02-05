The Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team came away with a 72-46 win over Laramie at home Friday night. The win bumps the Bolts up to 11-1 on the season.
Thunder Basin has been atop the WyoPrep.com coaches and media girls basketball rankings the entire season and lived up to its No. 1 ranking in the second half against Laramie.
The Bolts were down 15-14 at the end of the first quarter and went into the locker room at halftime tied 29-29 with the Plainsmen. Halfway through the contest, coach LeeAnn Cox made the right adjustments as Thunder Basin came out looking like a completely different team.
The Bolts outscored Laramie 21-6 in the third quarter to take a 50-35 lead into the fourth and scored another 22 points in the fourth quarter to put the game well out of reach for the Plainsmen. Thunder Basin outscored Laramie 43-17 in the second half to earn the victory.
Leading in scoring for the Bolts was sophomore Joelie Spelts with 16 points, followed by senior Brooke Conklin with 14 points and senior Gabby Drube with 13 points.
Next for the No. 1-ranked Bolts will be a home game against Cheyenne South at 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
