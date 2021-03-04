The Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team upset Sheridan 72-65 in overtime Thursday night to win the Northeast Quadrant Regional Tournament at TBHS.
It was the Bolts' second win of the tournament after taking down cross-town Campbell County 68-59 to qualify for the state tournament next weekend.
After dropping to No. 5 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys basketball rankings, Thunder Basin came out strong defensively against the No. 1-ranked Broncs.
Sheridan led for the majority of the game after taking a 26-14 lead in the first quarter and a 34-24 lead going into halftime but the Bolts' offense was able to chip away in the second half to cut the Broncs' lead down to 47-45 going into the final quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Thunder Basin was able to outscore Sheridan 14-12 to force overtime. The Broncs' star center, Sam Lecholat, fouled out early in the overtime period which allowed the Bolts' to attack the paint late in the game.
Thunder Basin outscored the Broncs 13-6 in overtime to seal the victory.
Leading in scoring for the Bolts was senior Andre Felton with 19 points, followed by junior McKale Holte with 17, junior Ryan Baker with 15 and junior Deegan Williams with 14.
Coming out of the quadrant as the No. 1 seed, the Bolts will next face the No. 1 seed from the Southeast Quadrant, No. 2-ranked Cheyenne Central, to determine seeding for the state tournament in Casper.
Thunder Basin will play the Indians at 5 p.m. Saturday at Cheyenne South.
For game updates, follow The Gillette News Record on Facebook and Twitter or visit gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.