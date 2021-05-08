The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school track teams ended the regular season at the Camel Qualifier Friday at Campbell County High School. The Camels hosted the Bolts, Buffalo, Natrona County and Kelly Walsh.
The Campbell County girls team led the way by winning nine events on the day and the Camel boys won three. The Thunder Basin boys won five events while the girls won four.
For the Camels, junior Sydalee Brown came away with three wins in the meet. Brown won the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.25 seconds, the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.56 and the triple jump with a distance of 34 feet, 4.5 inches.
Senior Lauryn Love won both throwing events. Her throw of 44-4 in the shot put and 144-3 in the discus were both good for first place.
Aja Roberts won the 400-meter dash with a time of 1 minute, 1.39 seconds and Charlotte Marasco won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.89.
The Camel girls also won two relay events. The team of Roberts, Marasco, Nyomi Moore and Taylor Burch won the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 49.87 and the team of Roberts, Marasco, Brown and Burch won the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4:12.79.
On the boys side, junior Remar Pitter won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.58 and senior Gabe Gibson won the high jump with a height of 6-2. The Camel boys' team of Gibson, Pitter, Brandon Werkele and Ian Carter won the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:37.39.
For Thunder Basin, Steven Mansheim led the way with two wins on the day. Mansheim won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.85 and the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 43.39.
Reece Ganje won the 400-meter dash with a time of 53.01 for Thunder Basin. In field events, senior Andre Felton won the pole vault with a height of 13 feet and junior Isaiah Haliburton won the triple jump with a distance of 43-2.
For the Bolt girls, Rylee Brandon won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:31.80 and junior Gabby Mendoza won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.81. Sydney Jackson won the high jump with a height of 5-2.
Thunder Basin won one relay event. The team of Brandon, Abigale Hyttinen, Annayake Pitter and Kailynne Fitzpatrick won the 1600 sprint medley with a time of 4:33.66.
The Class 4A Regional Track meet is Friday and Saturday at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper. The state meet will be the following weekend, also in Casper.
