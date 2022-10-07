Logan Loftus knows that any championship team starts with a good defense.
Loftus, a senior at Thunder Basin High School, has been starting at middle linebacker for the Bolts for the past two seasons. After a solid junior campaign, Loftus has quickly cemented himself as one the most feared defensive players in Class 4A this year.
Through Thunder Basin’s first six regular season games, Loftus leads the state with 17.2 defensive points per game. Defensive points are a statewide formula combining statistics like tackles, sacks, interceptions, fumble recoveries and pass breakups.
Loftus has compiled 55.5 tackles on the season for an average of 9.2 per game. The senior leads Class 4A with nine tackles for a loss to go along with 1.5 sacks, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup.
While Loftus’ name often sticks out on the defensive stat sheet week in and week out, his focus couldn’t be further from the numbers he’s been able to put together this season.
“Stats are cool I guess but my goal is to go out and win,” Loftus said. “If one of my teammates goes out and has a game and we win, that’s all I want. If I’m getting all the glory and we’re not winning games, what’s the point? I just want to go out there with my teammates and win games in whatever way we can.”
Thunder Basin (3-3) went into Friday’s homecoming matchup with Laramie (1-5) with a 1-3 record in its past four games. The Bolts’ schedule has been a gauntlet in that stretch, with games against No. 1-ranked Sheridan (6-0), No. 2-ranked Cheyenne East (5-1), No. 4-ranked Cheyenne Central (4-2) and Campbell County (4-2).
Thunder Basin dropped three straight games to Sheridan, East and Central before bouncing back with a big 62-24 win over the Camels last weekend.
The stiff competition over the last month has Loftus and his teammates battle-tested going into the home stretch. With the playoffs less than a month away, Loftus believes playing in those close games now will only benefit the Bolts when it comes to making a deep playoff run next month.
“Those good teams we’ve played, we’ve always had a shot against them,” Loftus said. “Our team is going to be good but we still haven’t gotten to our full potential yet. We want to peak at the right time and hopefully be playing our best games in the playoffs and hopefully the state championship game.
“We still have time to get better and we just can’t take anyone lightly. We have to treat every game like it’s the biggest game of the season.”
Loftus’ 17.2 defensive points per game was ranked No. 1 in Class 4A going into Friday’s home game against Laramie, according to WyoPrep.com. Campbell County’s Levi Palmer was ranked No. 2 with 17.1 defensive points per game including 56.5 tackles and three interceptions on the season.
This year has been all about stepping into more of a leadership role for Loftus both on the field and in the Bolts’ locker room. The senior has led Thunder Basin vocally and helped the less experienced players get accustomed to the speed at the varsity level.
“My mindset has been to just fit into that leadership role,” Loftus said. “My goal has been to try and get the defense to step up this year. ... I’ve known those younger guys on the team for a really long time and I want to be that older brother to them and hold them accountable while still joking around with them afterward. I want everyone on the team to feel like they’re one of us.”
Loftus has improved his game in all facets from a season ago. As a junior, Loftus finished the season 12th in Class 4A in defensive points with 11.3 per game. He finished with 64 tackles and eight tackles for a loss, a number he has already surpassed in six games this season.
One of the most enjoyable parts of the season so far for Loftus has been watching Thunder Basin’s offense improve each and every week. Junior Alonso Aguilar is in his first season starting at quarterback on varsity and was No. 2 in the state with 267.2 passing yards per game going into Friday, according to WyoPrep.com.
In the Bolts’ first six games, Aguilar has 1,603 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s developed an impressive repertoire with senior wide receiver Kayden LaFramboise who leads the state with 57 catches for 767 and 10 touchdowns.
“The offense makes our job a lot easier on defense,” Loftus said. “Me and Alonso have gotten really close and me and Kayden have been close and it’s just fun to see them show everybody what they’re capable of out there. It’s been amazing to watch them play. It’s awesome to see them go out and prove everybody wrong.”
Thunder Basin’s passing offense and overall offense were both ranked No. 1 in Class 4A going into this weekend. The Bolts’ defense is ranked sixth out of the 10 teams in the class but a big part of that is the level of competition they’ve faced over the last four weeks.
Loftus expects Thunder Basin to find its stride on both sides of the ball in the last few weeks of the regular season. On the defensive side, Loftus credits his teammates for being ball hawks who pride themselves on being involved on every single play.
“My teammates make it easy for me to get tackles because everyone is always doing their jobs,” Loftus said. “You just feed off of each other.”
Thunder Basin will end the regular season against Kelly Walsh (1-5) on the road and against No. 3-ranked Natrona County (5-1) at home. But the team’s focus will never stray more than one week ahead, Loftus said.
“It’s going to be important to get that momentum going,” Loftus said. “We want to show everybody that we can play a full four quarters. We want to show everyone what our team is and what we’re actually capable of.”
