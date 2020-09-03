Five of the six fall sports at Campbell County High School will participate in competition this weekend.
While football, swimming and diving and golf will be away, tennis will host conference matches and the volleyball team will host its first home tournament of the young season.
Football
After a disappointing 35-6 loss to Rock Springs on opening night last week, the Camels football team will travel Friday to Laramie for its first road game of the season.
This week's match-up with Laramie is identical to a playoff game for the Camels, head coach Andrew Rose said.
"When we're sitting at that seven or eight seed, these types of games are the most important games," Rose said. "These are what solidify your spot in the playoffs."
While every game is like a playoff game for the Camels as they continue to fight their way back to the top of the 4A conference, Rose said some games are more prominent than others.
"As far as moving forward from last week's debacle, this is a learning moment," Rose said. "We're able to sit and focus on what we need to do to get better each week."
Rose plans on using the Camels physicality and strength up front to limit the fundamental mistakes on both sides of the ball.
"We have the physicality, we just made a lot of mental mistakes (last week)," Rose said. "We didn't set ourselves up. We started to play more individually instead of playing as a team.
"It was hard to dig ourselves out of that big of a hole."
The Camels football team will kick-off against Laramie at 6 p.m. Friday.
Volleyball
The Camels volleyball team is riding a hot start from its opening weekend tournament in Cheyenne last weekend. CCHS wants to keep the momentum going into its first home tournament of the season Saturday.
"I thought we had a great first weekend. Coming out of there 2-1 is good," head coach Marcy Befus said. "But when I look at the stats I just start to see the things that we need to improve on.
"That's been our focus this week and we're hoping to go into this weekend working to make those things better."
A few of the flaws Befus said needed to be tweaked in practice are the team's passing and serving consistency. Last weekend during a loss to Cheyenne East, the Camels serving percentage was 77%.
"We've spent a lot of time working on that," Befus said. "We have to try and find a balance between serving tough and aggressive and putting the ball on the court."
The Camels will begin the one-day tournament hosting Green River at 10 a.m. Saturday followed by Laramie at noon.
Tennis
The Camels boys and girls tennis teams will begin a marathon of four conference duals in a two-day span starting on Thursday.
Both boys and girls are coming off exhibition matches with out-of-state opponents, with the boys hosting three Nebraska schools at home and the girls traveling to South Dakota to play two Rapid City schools.
CCHS will start the busy weekend at home versus Cheyenne East at noon before playing Cheyenne Central at 3:30 p.m.
Campbell County also will play Laramie at noon and Cheyenne South at 3 p.m. Friday in Gillette.
Swimming
Fresh off an impressive start to the season at the Gillette Relays and the Gillette Pentathlon last weekend, the girls swimming and diving team will travel to Laramie for a meet at 4 p.m. Friday.
The swimming team will continue its road-trip with a second meet, the Kelly Walsh Invite, at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Other teams at the invite include Natrona County, Thunder Basin and Kelly Walsh.
Golf
After competing in Casper on Monday, the girls and boys golf team will travel to Buffalo for a one-day tournament Friday.
The boys team is coming off a sixth-place finish in Casper and the girls team is led by one lone golfer, Myah Hammerquist, which doesn't allow the Camels to score a girls team.
For a preview of Thunder Basin High School sports, look online Friday at gillettenewsrecord.com.
