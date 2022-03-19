The Campbell County High School girls soccer team dropped its first game of the season 2-1 to the defending state champions of Rock Springs on Friday in Gillette.
The Camels played a strong first half defensively but fell behind 1-0 after a Tigers goal with 3:52 left in the first half. The Tigers scored again midway through the second half to take a 2-0 lead with 18:20 left in the game.
Junior Raimi Hladky was able to punch in the Camels lone goal of the game on a 40-yard shot to make it 2-1 with 16 minutes left in the second half but Rock Springs was able to close out the game defensively to seal the win.
Campbell County (0-1) will return to the field next weekend for its first two conference games of the season. The Camels will play Laramie at 6 p.m. Friday and Cheyenne South at noon Saturday on the road.
