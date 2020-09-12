Clinton Haskins is glad the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t canceled or postponed the annual Memory of the 8 run.
The 8-mile event is held to mark the anniversary of the drunken driving crash that killed eight University of Wyoming cross-country student-athletes in 2001.
Haskins was the drunken driver who caused the crash and its lone survivor. He served 10 years in prison, was paroled in 2011 and now lives in Gillette.
While he declined to comment further, he said it’s good the way the community has come together to remember the eight people who lost their lives on Sept. 16, 2001. Local resident Morgan McLeland was one of the young people killed.
Close friends
Debbie McLeland doesn’t mind Haskins living in her town. She thinks it benefits the community more than anything.
Since Haskins was released from prison, he and Debbie McLeland have spoken together about the dangers of drinking and driving.
“Me and (Haskins) are really good friends,” McLeland said. “He has helped me through my grieving process. Having him a part of my life has been really positive for me.
“The only thing I ever wished for (Clint) is that he had the ability to have a life when he got out of prison. To have a wife and children and go on to live his life in a positive way, and he’s doing that here.”
McLeland’s grieving process is never over for Debbie or her husband, Jim.
Morgan McLeland, 21, was a junior runner for the Cowboys and a Campbell County High School graduate.
“The only thing that could have made the whole tragedy worse is that through all of this you lost another life; (Clint) losing his way and not being able to live a normal life,” she said.
Debbie said she doesn’t see Haskins often, but when she does it’s not a sad or negative occasion.
“I just can’t begin to explain to you how much of a positive thing it’s been to have him in my life,” Debbie said. “Having him in this community is not a negative for me, it’s a positive.”
“And I think that’s true,” echoed Jim.
A day of pain
Sept. 16 is always a sad day for Debbie and Jim McLeland.
Now it’s a day the couple has shared with the community over the 10 years of the Memory of the 8. But 19 years ago, Sept. 16 was the day they got the phone call about their son’s death.
Now, Debbie and Haskins always speak on the phone on the anniversary of the crash.
“I can understand why he doesn’t want to attend the race or make a lot of comment about it,” Debbie said. “I think he feels that he would be a major distraction.
“But he always contacts me on the day of the race. He always calls me.”
Sonny Roberts approached the McLelands after hearing of the tragic accident that impacted the running community across the country. Five days after the 9/11 terrorists attacks, the crash was still national news.
Roberts didn’t know Haskins, Morgan or any of the other runners involved. He just liked to run. He did the only thing he could imagine doing in a time of despair.
Roberts laced up his running shoes and ran for 8 miles.
“It’s all about running. I didn’t know the family. I knew of them, but it’s just a tragic thing,” Roberts said. “It hit the running community hard.”
Roberts began running 8 miles each year in honor of the cross-county runners who were killed. His friend suggested making his 8-mile course a community event.
Ten years later, Roberts is the coordinator of the Memory of the 8 annual run.
“They always tell us that it makes a hard day easier,” Roberts said. “We’re there to celebrate who (the runners) were and to remember who they were.”
Running community
CCHS cross-country coach Trisha Evenson said both she and Thunder Basin coach Terri Hinkel try to participate in the event each year, schedule permitting.
“It’s really important to show our support,” Evenson said. “The running community supports us so much, so we support them, too. It’s not about Thunder Basin or Campbell County.
“Every year they tell the story and I think that hits home with the kids. There’s some emotions every year and that’s what really affects the decision the kids make in the future.”
The event has grown significantly over the last decade, Roberts said, and the Memory of the 8 now has its own committees for fundraising, advertising and marketing.
“There’s a lot of working parts to this,” Roberts said.
The cause
For those who have been impacted by drunken driving, the race and its mission hit close to home, said Rhea Parsons, project coordinator for the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police.
Also a coordinator for the Campbell County DUI Task Force, Parsons said the average person has driven impaired 70 times before getting his or her first DUI or having their first alcohol-impaired accident.
“I’m glad our community has continued this event and continues to recognize that the lives that were lost were lost because of a drunken driver,” Parsons said. “Alcohol abuse in Wyoming is a big deal. It happens more often than most of us are even aware of.
“It’s all too common for people to think to themselves that if they have a couple drinks or beers that they’ll be fine to drive home. When you’re buzzed or drunk you’re at risk to everyone else out there on the road.”
Like Debbie McLeland, Parsons said Haskins’ decision to drive home 19 years ago is a prime example of the consequences of impaired driving and just how serious the impacts can be.
“I’m sure (Haskins) didn’t want that to happen,” Parsons said. “It’s impacted his life as well as the lives of everyone else.”
The race
South 4J Road on a Wednesday evening usually doesn’t mean much for the city of Gillette. Most using it at 5:30 p.m. are simply commuting home from work or traveling to pick up children from various activities.
This Wednesday, part of 4J Road becomes the Morgan McLeland mile.
Each of the eight runners killed has a mile dedicated to their memory. The other runners are Cody Brown, Josh Jones, Justin Lambert-Belanger, Kevin Salverson, Kyle Johnson, Nick Schabron and Shane Shatto.
Registration for the run is free and will be from 4-5 p.m. at M&K Oil, 901 S. 4J Road.
A Kids Fun Run begins at 5:15 and the 8-mile run at 5:30.
Those who choose to attend aren’t mandated to walk or run, Roberts said, and a barbecue and social hour will immediately follow the race.
Shirts and hats can be bought and donations will be accepted.
For more information, the organization can be found on Facebook at Memory of the 8.
Race tradition
The race has also begun to birth its own traditions.
The 8-mile race travels through Mount Pisgah Cemetery, where Morgan is buried next to his grandfather. Runners in the event, including Roberts, have made it a tradition to leave something on Morgan’s grave as they run past.
“A running shoe or a pair of running shoes, or even a penny or a quarter or a coin on the grave,” Debbie said. “It’s a really nice thing to be able to see that people were there and are remembering him.”
If anybody knew Morgan, he would have loved the attention, his father said.
“That boy, he was kind of an attention sponge,” Debbie added. “He would have loved the idea of the whole thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.