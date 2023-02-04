When divided into two eight-game stretches, the Campbell County boys basketball team's season could not look more opposite.
After the Camels started the season 0-8, they have won six of their last eight games and are now 6-10.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Windy and becoming cloudy in the afternoon. High 42F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Windy early...occasional snow showers. Low 32F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: February 5, 2023 @ 12:28 am
When divided into two eight-game stretches, the Campbell County boys basketball team's season could not look more opposite.
After the Camels started the season 0-8, they have won six of their last eight games and are now 6-10.
News Record Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.