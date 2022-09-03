“This is our year.”
Any Detroit Lions fan has muttered these words at one point or another. For most, the foolish phrase is a yearly tradition.
It’s as frequent and regular as a talented incoming draft class or promising preseason camp being yet again dismantled by an 0-4 start to the season. The saying is an annual staple of summer ending and a long Lions’ regular season getting underway.
But no matter how many times you rip a Lions fan’s heart out and stomp it into pieces, they always get up saying the same thing: “This is our year.”
This is our year.
I grew up in perhaps the worst era of Lions football. I was 3 years old when Barry Sanders retired. Not only did I never get to see Sanders play, but a good portion of responses you get when declaring your pathetic fandom to the Lions centers around watching a man who hasn’t ran the ball in Detroit this century.
The first quarterback I was asked to root for was Joey Harrington. The third-overall draft pick tied Marc Bulger for the most interceptions in 2003 with 23. He ended his Lions’ career with an 18-37 record.
Then there was Jon Kitna, who threw 42 interceptions in 32 games between 2006 and 2007. Despite going 10-22 through two years at quarterback, Kitna maintained his starting role going into the Lions’ record-breaking 2008 campaign.
I was 13 years old when Detroit became the first NFL franchise to ever go 0-16 in a season. Despite having future Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson break out in his second season in the league, the Lions ended the year with the 27th-ranked offense in the league, according to pro-football-reference.com.
The 2008 Lions were ranked No. 1 on the NFL Network’s top 10 worst teams of all time list and will forever be ingrained by pictures of fans at Ford Field wearing paper bags over their heads to escape the embarrassment taking place on Detroit’s home turf.
The Lions bounced back after their winless season by drafting quarterback Matthew Stafford first overall in 2009. But even with the all-pro tandem of Stafford and Johnson, the Lions made the playoffs just three times during the pair’s tenure in Detroit. The Lions lost all three playoff games, maintaining their 30-year streak without a playoff win.
As the story goes, Johnson retired in 2016 after nine seasons in Detroit. Stafford was traded to the Los Angeles Rams last year and won a Super Bowl in his first season with the team.
The Lions have been in the headlines all month for being this year’s featured team on HBO’s “Hard Knocks.” The television show follows one NFL team during its grueling preseason camp for a five-episode season.
Any Detroit fan knows expectations are the root of all disappointment. But this year, Detroit head coach Dan Campbell has inspired the internet to believe in this year’s Lions.
Campbell preaches heart, grit, and accountability to his players. Those traits always seem to hit hardest with working-class football fans who never mind rooting for the underdog.
Watching “Hard Knocks” as a Lions fan offers a unique perspective. The biggest difference is skepticism. Campbell and the Lions look great on television, but isn’t that the point?
Us Lions fans have all been here before. We’ve all felt hope and we’ve all felt that hope dissipate over the course of the season.
I’m not expecting anything from this year’s Lions. But as any casual sports fan knows, bad teams can’t stay bad forever, right?
Just ask any Cincinnati Bengals fan, who held the previous record for seasons without a playoff win (ahead of, guess who, the Lions) before making an improbable Super Bowl run last year. And while they lost to Stafford and the Rams in the final game of the season, the Bengals showed fans that underdogs can overcome the odds in the NFL every once in a while.
With one week left to mentally prepare for another season watching the Lions, “Hard Knocks” has convinced Lions fans all across the country to go all-in and to believe in Campbell and his team. And after watching the first four episodes, admittedly, I’m one of them.
Expectations are the root off all disappointment, and I’m ready to be disappointed again.
Detroit, this is our year.
