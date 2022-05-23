It couldn’t get much better for this year’s Thunder Basin High School girls soccer team.
The Bolts did it all in the school’s fourth season playing in Class 4A. Thunder Basin earned its second state title in school history this weekend with a 2-0 win over Rock Springs in the championship game.
The win in the title game pushed the Bolts final record to 18-0 on the season. In the 18 games Thunder Basin played this year, the team outscored its opponents 74-4. The Bolts are the first team to finish undefeated in Class 4A history, coach Lyle Foster said.
“Obviously I have to give it up to our defensive line,” junior Eagan Clark said. “We were so calm and collected back there all season. We were literally just a brick wall.”
The Bolts ended the regular season having outscored opponents 63-2 through 13 games. That number grew to 66-3 after Thunder Basin won the Class 4A East regional title to claim the East No. 1 seed at state.
In the state tournament this weekend, Thunder Basin beat Kelly Walsh 2-0 in the quarterfinals and Natrona County 4-1 in the semifinals to move on to the state championship game. This year was the fourth-straight season the Bolts played in the title game.
Thunder Basin faced a familiar opponent in Saturday’s Class 4A state championship game. The Bolts went into last year’s title game with a perfect 18-0 record but took their first loss of the season 2-0 to Rock Springs to finish as the state runner-up.
This year’s title game was a rematch between the Tigers and Bolts. For the second straight season, Thunder Basin went into the matchup with an undefeated record.
“It was definitely our goal this whole season to beat them because of what happened last year,” sophomore Cena Carlson said.
Thunder Basin went into the title down several key players because of injuries. junior Brooke Dunham hurt her ankle during the semifinals and senior Aaliyah Measels was also out for the title game.
Junior Kylie Hayes broke a toe on her right foot during the quarterfinals against Kelly Walsh. She sat against Natrona County before being given the option to play in the state title game Saturday afternoon.
“We had a couple other teammates who couldn’t play and I figured if I could play that I wanted to play for them,” Hayes said.
Seeing one of her teammates play through an injury to finish what they started motivated the entire team to go out and win one final game, Carlson said.
“It just made everybody think, ‘If she’s playing through that because she wants to win so bad, why can’t we,’” Carlson said. “That definitely motivated us just to go out there and play for them.”
Another big motivator was playing for the team’s three seniors. A majority of the team took last year’s loss in the championship together and it was up to everyone on the team to step up to ensure that didn’t happen again this year.
“We wanted to prove to them and to each other that we could get the job done this time,” Clark said. “That motivation definitely helped us.”
Thunder Basin went into the rematch with Rock Springs on Saturday with plenty of energy. Rachel Cole gave the Bolts an early 1-0 lead in the first half with a goal assisted by Alex Michael.
The Bolts held the one-goal lead through the halftime break before Hayes scored a big insurance goal unassisted. Hayes scored the goal off a kick from her injured right foot.
“My toe didn’t hurt at first because it one of those things where it was in the moment,” Hayes said. “It was definitely pretty sore afterward though.”
The final horn rang and Thunder Basin won its second state title in the last four seasons by a final score of 2-0.
“The whole thing was just so special,” Clark said. “We’ve all been playing since we were like 3 years old. For us to be able to grow together and bring all this talent together, it just feels so good.
“It felt like a weight had been lifting off my shoulders right when the game ended. I’m super proud of my team and I couldn’t be more grateful for anything in my life.”
Carlson joined the Bolts’ varsity team immediately as a freshman last season. This year’s seniors — Measals, midfielder Alex Michael and goalkeeper Kendra Michael — were a big part of Carlson feeling welcomed onto the team at such a young age.
“Obviously it was really sad when the game was over,” Carlson said. “I thought I got all the emotions out during senior night but there was still some left. It just meant a lot because these seniors have been so close to me. It meant a lot to get them this win.”
It would be hard to argue against this year’s Thunder Basin team being one of the best soccer teams to ever play the game. Going undefeated while letting in just four goals in 18 games is something that would be pretty hard to improve on, Carlson said.
“You really can’t get much better than that,” Carlson said. “We had a brick wall keeper and a brick wall defense. We had midfielders who liked to play both offense and defense and we had forwards who liked to score. This is a really special team.”
