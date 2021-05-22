It’s been 27 years since Chris McMackin represented Campbell County High School in the Wyoming Boys All-Star Soccer Game.
McMackin, a 1994 Campbell County graduate, played a key role in bringing home the Camels first state soccer title in school history. Nearly three decades later, the Camels first state title remains the program’s last.
McMackin became the coach of his alma mater four years ago. While the Camels won’t be boys or girls state soccer champs this year after both teams were eliminated at regionals, McMackin has given Wyoming soccer players an opportunity they’ve been without for nearly three decades.
The Wyoming All-Star Soccer Games were played twice after McMackin graduated from CCHS. But after the summer of 1996, the Wyoming Coaches Association stopped hosting them entirely.
“The people that were running it in Casper, they kind of just didn’t have anyone to take the torch and keep it going,” McMackin said. “So it kind of just fell by the wayside.”
After taking over the CCHS soccer program in 2017, McMackin took it upon himself to revive the all-star games. His leading motivation was the memories he made as an all-star player when he was in high school.
“I still have fond memories of being able to play in it back in the ’90s,” McMackin said. “I think if I dug through my closet deep enough I’m sure I could even find my old jersey hanging in there somewhere.”
What’s special about the all-star game is giving student-athletes a chance to play in one final soccer match with and against the best competition in the state. Similar to how football has the annual Shrine Bowl, the All-Star Soccer Game features graduated seniors from Classes 4A and 3A.
Over 70 seniors were nominated this year and all 27 high schools that have high school soccer will be represented this year, McMackin said. Rosters will be announced next week following the state tournament.
“I don’t think they’ll ever have another opportunity like this where you get all this talent on one field together,” McMackin said. “Most of the time they’re competing against each other, but this will be an opportunity to have the kids intermix and build new friendships.”
Playing with that level of talent and competition is another opportunity for players who haven’t committed to college to be scouted one last time. As a former assistant coach for the Gillette College women’s soccer team, McMackin remembers recruiting players the summer just before the new school year began.
As the main organizer of the event, McMackin plans to use his connections in the soccer community to notify college soccer coaches in the region of the games in case they need an extra player or two in their programs.
Football, basketball and volleyball have gone on with summer all-star games for years while the soccer season ended with the state tournament. This year, players from all across the state will have the opportunity to display their talents one last time in a friendly environment.
The game won’t just be a singular event where the kids come and play a game of soccer before leaving town, McMackin said. The games will be a three-day event that includes training and practices, activities for the players and a skills clinic for local youth soccer teams.
The skills clinic will be run by the all-star players who will help kids ages 5-12 with drills to get better at the game, McMackin said.
The Wyoming Coaches Association unanimously approved the return of the games last year. The games were originally scheduled to start back up last year before being canceled because of COVID-19.
After years of waiting to give soccer players the recognition they deserve, McMackin is more than excited to see his dream from four years ago finally happen.
“It’s kind of an honor to be picked to play in a game like this,” McMackin said. “You get to play in one last game and represent your school and community one last time. I see the Shrine Bowl for football and the all-star games for basketball and volleyball and I see no reason why the soccer players shouldn’t get that same opportunity.”
The games will be played at Thunder Basin High School. The Bolts will host the games because the school has the most space for fans compared to CCHS and Gillette College, McMackin said.
The amount of bleacher space was important to McMackin when he was deciding where the games would be played. That’s because he’s expecting a large turnout from the Gillette community.
Both the Boys and Girls All-Star Games will be played June 19.
