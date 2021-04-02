The Campbell County High School girls soccer team lost to Sheridan 3-1 at home while the Camel boys fell to the Broncs 2-0 in overtime on the road Thursday night.
While the Broncs ended up with the win, the Camel girls had 18 shots in the game compared to just six shots for Sheridan, CCHS girls coach Stephanie Stuber said. Despite the loss, Stuber said the team fought hard and played its best game so far this season.
Freshman goalie Onna Castellanos ended the game with three saves in net.
For the boys, the Camels ended regulation tied 0-0 with the Broncs before Sheridan was able to net two goals in the overtime period. Both the Camel boys and girls team fell to 1-3 on the season with Thursday's losses.
Campbell County will take the weekend off for Easter break before returning to the field next Friday against Cheyenne East. The boys will host the Thunderbirds at 6 p.m. at CCHS while the girls will travel to Cheyenne to play East at 6 p.m.
