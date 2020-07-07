The Gillette Roughriders lost their third straight game 7-3 to Mudville on Monday night at Hdlaky Memorial Stadium.
The Roughriders struggled to get anything going offensively against the Seattle, Washington, team and made a few key mistakes on defense.
“I thought tonight there were some uncharacteristic mistakes, some things that don’t happen very often,” Gillette coach Nate Perleberg said. “I liked our swings tonight at the plate and the wind just held up a lot of balls we got into the air. We were facing a lot of good arms out there.”
Freshman Nate Zimmerschied, who was pulled up from the JV Rustlers, got the start for Gillette on the mound. Zimmerschied pitched two innings, giving up four runs on four hits and he walked two batters.
Mudville scored all four runs against Gillette’s starter in the second inning, tacking on two more against senior Dalton Martin in the third.
Down 6-0 early in the game, the Roughriders found themselves playing from behind again.
Sophomore Jamen Kolata, another midseason call up, also took the mound for Gillette on Monday. Kolata stepped on the rubber in the fifth inning and never looked back.
Kolata threw three innings for Gillette, surrendering one run on three hits and striking out one. The bright spot for the young lefty was his ability to throw 24 strikes with his 30 pitches.
“Both of them threw well tonight,” Perleberg said. “He (Kolata) threw the ball well out there and he threw a lot of strikes, which is what we asked of him.”
The Roughriders didn’t struggle getting on base, collecting six hits, but couldn’t find ways to convert them into runs, leaving eight runners on base. Team RBI-leader Mason Powell added two more on a two-run double in the bottom of the fifth to bring Gillette within striking distance.
Mudville held its four-run lead and the Roughriders dropped to 31-9 on the season.
The Roughriders started the season nearly unbeatable, but have lost four of their last six games, including a disappointing fourth place finish last weekend in the Firecracker Tournament in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Gillette will look to rebound and gain some momentum Wednesday when conference play begins with a doubleheader in Laramie at 3 and 5 p.m.
Perleberg said Laramie is hot and will be a good matchup for the Roughriders as they’re coming off a second place finish in a tournament in Cheyenne last weekend.
“Wednesday is big for us. We want to start the conference season on the right foot,” Perleberg said. “We’re gonna have to dig deep and just find a way to get it done.”
After Laramie, the Roughriders will kick off tournament play in the Phil Brown Classic starting Friday in Jamestown, North Dakota.
