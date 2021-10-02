The Campbell County High School girls swimming and diving team made a statement in the pool last week by beating Cheyenne Central 100-80 at the Campbell County Aquatic Center.
The dual win was the first time the Camels have beaten Central since 2016, coach Phil Rehard said.
Cheyenne Central has been a swimming powerhouse in Class 4A in recent years. The Indians were runners-up at last year’s state meet and finished in third place in 2019.
Campbell County took a step back after the opening of Thunder Basin High School in 2017. The Camels won four consecutive state titles from 2013 to 2016 but have yet to return to the top of the podium as a team.
Last weekend’s dual win over Central shows how far the Camels swimming program has come since the split, Rehard said.
“The first year (after the split) we only had eight girls on the team and we couldn’t even compete in a dual,” Rehard said. “It’s been pretty fun just building back up and each year we’ve kind of just gotten better and better.”
Rehard remembers meets two and three years ago that the Camels would win nine out of 12 events and still lose the meet by 30 points because the team had so few swimmers. With 16 swimmers this year, Campbell County has found the perfect blend between quantity and quality in the pool.
“Last weekend was pretty rewarding just seeing where we came from with eight girls and not even being able to compete to now having 15 or 16 but now we’re putting a whole lineup together,” Rehard said. “Now we can actually compete in a meet again.”
Last weekend’s home meet against Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East was homecoming for the Camels. Not only did the Camels beat Central for the first time in five years, Campbell County also qualified its 10th swimmer for the state tournament already this season.
Ten state-qualifiers is the most Campbell County has had since 2016, Rehard said.
“We try to get every single point and every single second out of every single kid,” Rehard said. “We got our 10th qualifier last weekend and we haven’t topped that number in five years. I still think we have one or two more that can still qualify, too.
“We’re gettin’ there and it’s been a pretty fun thing to see. It’s been slow, but we’re gettin’ there.”
The Camels nearly pulled off another upset earlier in the season against Laramie. The Plainsmen have been at the top of Class 4A since Thunder Basin opened and have won the last four state championships.
During Campbell County’s home-opening meet on Sept. 3, the Camels took Laramie down to the final relay in the meet. CCHS lost to Laramie by just one point, 93-92.
“Taking them down to one point in the last relay and then getting a victory over Central, those have been two really big meets for us because those have been the two teams we’ve been chasing,” Rehard said. “Laramie’s won all those state titles in a row now and Central’s been top 3 all those years so just being able to put a couple dual meets together has been a big for us.”
Campbell County is still riding the momentum from last year’s state meet, where the Camels finished third as a team behind Central in second and Laramie in first. The Camels returned three individual champions and one state-champion relay team from last year.
The duals against Laramie and Central have given the Camels a big boost going into the final stretch of the regular season, Rehard said.
“They’re excited about what’s coming ahead and this kind of propels us of going into these last few meets,” Rehard said. “We’ve got the big Gillette Invite (Oct. 15-16) before conference and state so these last few weekends are going to be big but this definitely gives them a lot of confidence and shows them that they can hang with those other teams.”
The Class 4A state swimming and diving meet will be Nov. 4-6 at the Campbell County Aquatic Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.