The Campbell County High School softball team split its two conference games and went 2-2 overall with Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East over the weekend.
The Camels swept Central Friday night and were swept by East Saturday morning.
The Camels won 7-5 in game one against Central. Freshman Avery Gray earned the win on the mound by allowing three runs on nine hits while striking out 11 in six innings.
Gray helped her own cause at the plate by driving in two RBIs while shortstop Natalie Conch also drove in two.
The Camels beat Central 6-2 in game two of the doubelheader. Jadeyn Snyder got the win with two earned runs in six innings on the mound. Conch again led the team at the plate with four RBIs while Snyder and Jaidyn Groombridge each added one.
On Saturday, the Camels stumbled into the doubleheader against East and dropped the first conference game 11-1. The game ended after five innings due to mercy rule.
Snyder got the loss on the mound. Offensively, the Camels only tallied three hits as a team and freshman Missy West scored the team's lone run in the second inning.
In game two, the East bats continued to drive in runs in a 9-6 win over Campbell County. Camel pitching allowed nine runs on 11 hits.
Campbell County out-hit the Thunderbirds with 12 hits in the game but the team was unable to capitalize on the offensive opportunities. Clonch knocked in three RBIs while Gray, Snyder and Addy Rambo all drove in one.
The Camels went into the weekend ranked No. 3 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media softball rankings. Campbell County is 10-4 overall and 6-2 in conference play.
CCHS will return to the field with a a doubleheader with Wheatland Monday at 2 and 4 p.m. at Energy Capital Sports Complex.
