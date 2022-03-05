Deegan Williams was practically born with a basketball in his hands.
Williams, a senior at Thunder Basin High School, is the son of Bolts’ head coach Rory Williams. His uncle, Ryun Williams, has been the head women’s basketball coach at Colorado State University for 10 years. Deegan’s mom, Kellie, was a standout basketball player in high school in Montana.
Nello Williams, Deegan’s grandfather, has been watching the Thunder Basin point guard play since he learned how to walk. But he hasn’t watched only his grandson.
For the past 10 years, Deegan has been playing with the same set of teammates. McKale Holte, Ethan Cox, Cade Ayers and Ryan Baker have been lacing up their basketball shoes together since third grade.
The five Thunder Basin seniors finished the regular season with an 18-3 record and went 9-1 in conference play. The Bolts took the No. 1 seed into this weekend’s Class 4A East regional tournament in Cheyenne.
Deegan doesn’t care how many points he scores each night. While he enters the playoffs No. 2 in Class 4A in scoring with 21.8 points per game, the all-state point guard’s contributions go far beyond his scoring ability.
Deegan ended the regular season ranked No. 1 in assists (7.8 per game), No. 1 in steals (4.1), No. 5 in 3-point percentage (45%), No. 5 in field goal percentage (61%) and No. 6 in rebounding (8.4), according to WyoPrep.com.
“If you’re going to be a good team, you’re going to need someone who can start the engine,” Nello said. “That’s what Deegan is. He’s the engine starter.”
What sets Deegan apart from other point guards is his ability to find the open teammate. Ayers, Baker, Holte and Cox have all proven their ability to hit the open shot, giving Deegan the ultimate level of trust for each pass he dishes out.
“It definitely helps to have a group of guys that have played together for so long,” Deegan said. “Our chemistry is so good together and it only grows the more games we play. We do a good job of trusting each other.
“It’s easy to get as many assists as I do because when I make that pass, I know it’s probably going in every time.”
It’s in his blood
Ryun and Rory were both standout basketball players themselves at Campbell County High School. Ryun was Wyoming’s inaugural Mr. Basketball in 1988 and Rory won the award his senior year in 1995.
Both Ryun and Rory went on to play at Sheridan College. After their junior college careers, Ryun played at the University of South Dakota and Rory moved on to Wayne State College in Nebraska.
During his junior year at USD, Ryun was the NCAA free throw champion. His career-high is hitting 240 free throws in a row during practice.
Deegan hasn’t come close to breaking his uncle’s record, but he has hit 100 free throws in a row. He’s shooting 70% from the line this season, according to WyoPrep.com.
That’s one of my weaknesses for sure,” Deegan said. “I gotta work on those free throws.”
While his uncle still holds the title for the best free throw shooter in the family, Deegan has picked up plenty of similarities from both his dad’s and uncle’s game.
“Deegan has an instinct that only God can give him,” Nello said. “He has an instinct that is just a part of his mind. When he penetrates, he can see 360 degrees around him and he knows where the shooter is going to be every time. You can’t teach that. The great ones just have it, and Deegan has it.”
Deegan is a two-time all-state guard and will undoubtedly earn the honor again this year. He became the first Thunder Basin player in school history to reach 1,000 career points in December and was later joined in the 1,000-point club by Holte last month.
Deegan was a finalist for the Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year award last year and will likely find himself in consideration for the accolade again this year.
Deegan’s little brother, Bodie, is a sophomore on the Bolts’ varsity roster. Deegan has been using his senior season to help prepare Bodie to help take over the program after the departure of this year’s five seniors.
“Growing up, Bodie was one of the clumsiest kids I’ve ever met,” Deegan said. “He’s really stepped up and shot the ball well and that definitely helps with his confidence.”
Deegan has two other younger siblings. Gibby is in seventh grade and Remi is 3 years old.
“Gibby is probably the best shooter of the three boys,” Nello said. “He is a pure shooter. ... Remi I think might be a basketball player, too. She’s 3 years old and already seen probably 200 basketball games.”
A special season for a special group
Thunder Basin has spent every week but one this season as the unanimous No. 1-ranked team in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys basketball rankings.
The Bolts high-scoring, fast-paced offense hasn’t been the only reason the team has found so much success this year. Thunder Basin’s defense enters regionals as the No. 2-ranked defense in Class 4A with an average of 45.7 points against per game.
The Bolts lead the state in scoring (62.9 points per game) and are No. 2 in shooting (47.8%).
Deegan has been a big part of the team’s offensive and defensive dominance. He finished the regular season with two consecutive triple-doubles in points, rebounds and assists. In the regular season finale against Campbell County last week, Deegan finished with 19 points, 12 assists, 11 rebounds and four steals.
“Deegan has always been the point guard and has always been the key that starts the engine,” Nello said. “He’s always been like that. The most important thing for Deegan isn’t the points. It’s the rebounds, the assists and the defense.”
Rory’s coaching philosophy mirrors the style of his own high school coach at Campbell County. Mike Curry, the longtime coach who won 605 basketball games and 12 state titles with the Camels, coached both Rory and Ryun.
Curry retired from Campbell County in 2013 before returning to the bench as an assistant coach when Thunder Basin opened in 2017.
“I had Curry as my coach during my freshman year on JV and he’s just one of the smartest dudes out there,” Deegan said. “He knows everything about basketball and how to explain everything. He knows how to see the floor and that’s really helped me as a point guard and has helped us a lot as a team. Him coming out of retirement has been huge for the Thunder Basin program.”
Like Curry, Rory is adamant that good defense leads to good offense. The Bolts’ up-tempo style is made possible through turnovers and breakout passes to keep the opposing team off balance.
Thunder Basin’s defense ended the regular season with a six-game streak of not allowing their opponent to score 50 points.
“We like to play fast offensively and you have to get stops to get the ball,” Deegan said. “We know what we want to do defensively and we take it personal with every team we play. Three stops and three scores, we say that before every game.”
Deegan doesn’t pay much attention to Gatorade Player of the Year awards or all-state honors. His one and only goal is to finish his senior season at the top of the podium with his teammates at state.
No Thunder Basin boys team has won a state title since the school opened in 2017. This year’s seniors came close last year but fell 54-42 to Cheyenne Central in the state championship game.
But the state championship goal isn’t at the forefront this weekend. Deegan saw an undefeated Cheyenne Central team eliminated in the regional tournament and not make it to state during his sophomore year.
Deegan’s focus now is to win two games in this weekend’s regional tournament to clinch a berth in the state tournament.
“We take this really seriously,” Deegan said. “We all know the job has to get done at regionals before we can get the job done at state. And I think that’s the maturity of having a group of five seniors. We’re locked in.”
The Bolts beat the Camels 87-48 in the first round of regionals Thursday in Cheyenne. Thunder Basin moved on to play Kelly Walsh on Friday. Results were not available before print deadline.
