The Campbell County High School track team started the season in Cody Saturday at the Yellowstone Sports Medicine Invitational. The Camel girls took second place as a team while the boys took fifth.
For team scores, the Powell girls won with a score of 138.50, followed by Sheridan (109), Campbell County (109), Cody (95), Buffalo (79), Lander (49.5), Worland (28), Lovell (25), Riverton (17), Thermopolis (5) and Wyoming Indians (4).
For the boys, Sheridan won the meet with a score of 162, followed by Powell (103.5), Lovell (91), Lander (90.5), Campbell County (58), Buffalo (48.5), Cody (44), Worland (37), Riverton (27.5), Thermopolis (15) and Meeteetse (8).
The Camel girls team won seven events and was led by junior Sydalee Brown who won three events on the day. Senior Lauryn Love also won two field events for Campbell County.
Brown won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.87 seconds, the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.44 and the triple jump with a distance of 34 feet 9.75 inches. Love won the shot put with a throw of 44-7, which is a new CCHS record, and won the discus throw by over 13 feet with a distance of 125-0.
Nyomi Moore won the long jump with a distance of 18-5.5 and took second place in the high jump with a distance of 5-0.
The Camels also won one relay event. Brown, Moore, Aja Roberts and Taylor Burch won the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 50.72.
The Camel boys team won four events in the meet, including two individual wins by Branden Werkele. Werkele won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.22 and the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.88.
Both times pre-qualified Werkele for the state meet, CCHS coach Micah Christensen said.
Remar Pitter won the long jump for Campbell County with a distance of 23-5.5, a new outdoor track school record for CCHS, Christensen said. Pitter also pre-qualified for state in the long jump and in the 100-meter dash with his time of 11.33, which was good for fourth place behind Werkele.
The Camel boys final win of the meet was in the 1600 sprint medley relay. The team of Angel Nava, Brody Terrell, Gabe Gibson and Isaac Mason won with a time of 3:51.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.