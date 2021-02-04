Bombers from Dakotas to do Super Bowl flyover
RAPID CITY, S.D. — U.S. Air Force bombers from military bases in the Dakotas will be flying over Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday for the Super Bowl.
Three different bombers are scheduled to fly over during the national anthem. They include a B-1 Lancer from Ellsworth Air Force Base near Rapid City, South Dakota; a B-52 Stratofortresss from the Minot base in North Dakota; and a B-2 Spirit from the Whiteman base in Missouri.
It is the first time all three types of bombers will fly over during the game, KOTA-TV reported.
NHL revises protocols with 40 players out
With COVID-19 problems cropping up and four teams currently idled, the NHL has revised its virus protocols in a bid to keep the shortenend season on track.
Glass panels have been removed from behind benches for better air flow, players and coaches are not allowed at the arena until 1 hour and 45 minutes before the game unless they’re getting treatment for injuries and all meetings must be virtual.
The 31 teams were also told to space out locker rooms more to provide 6 feet of space between people. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly confirmed the updates Thursday in an email to The Associated Press.
The league is not yet considering adding a daily rapid test to go along with PCR testing, like the NBA did. PCR tests are considered to be more accurate, but there’s a 12-24 hour turnaround on results.
The moves were made as the NHL sees some concerning trends, including 40 players on the COVID-19 unavailable list.
In the first three weeks of the season, approximately 90 players have appeared on the list, which can include a positive test result unconfirmed or confirmed, symptomatic isolation, high risk close contact or quarantine for travel purposes.
Vegas, New Jersey, Buffalo and Minnesota are currently paused with at least one player on the list. So far, 22 games have been postponed, affecting 16 of the league’s 24 U.S.-based teams.
Latest bill would bar limits on athlete rights
U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy introduced a bill Thursday that would guarantee college athletes the right to earn money from endorsements and sponsorship deals while barring the NCAA, schools and conferences from imposing restrictions.
The College Athlete Economic Freedom Act is the third piece of legislation related to name, image and likeness compensation for college athletes introduced in Congress since December and second sponsored by Democrats.
The latest bill, co-sponsored by U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan of Massachusetts, focuses on creating a national standard for so-called NIL compensation that would pre-empt the more than two dozen state laws currently in the pipeline. Iowa became the latest state to get in the game, with lawmakers introducing a bill Wednesday they hope will go into effect July 1.
The bill would give college athletes unfettered access to the free market, allow them to organize and make group licensing deals, and hand oversight to the Federal Trade Commission.
In December, Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, put forth an NIL bill that is narrowly focused like Murphy’s, but with numerous restrictions that critics consider too NCAA-friendly.
Wicker’s bill would provide antitrust protections to the NCAA, shielding the association from legal challenges to its NIL rules, and allow the association to limit the types of financial agreements for athletes. Murphy’s bill provides no such antitrust cover and would punish schools that stand in the way of athletes earning money off their fame.
Last month, the NCAA delayed what was expected to be a landmark vote on NIL legislation after the Justice Department warned the association it could be in danger of violating antitrust laws.
Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) have also introduced the College Athlete Bill of Rights, which would extend the federal government’s reach into intercollegiate athletics far beyond name, image and likeness compensation.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear an antitrust case involving the NCAA in March that could ultimately guide where name, image and likeness reform and the definition of amateur athletics is headed.
