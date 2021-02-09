The friendly rivalry between Thunder Basin and Campbell County high schools is obvious in most sports. On Jan. 29, the Bolts and Camels faced off in two grueling cross-town basketball games that both went down to the wire.
In the fall, both regular-season volleyball matches between the schools went to fifth sets before the Bolts eliminated the Camels from the playoffs in the regional tournament.
The friendly rivalry that usually leads to a competitive meeting is nowhere to be found at the Campbell County Aquatic Center. That’s because between the Thunder Basin and Campbell County swim teams, it doesn’t exist.
Unlike most other prep sports, the Bolts and Camel swim teams practice under the same roof all season. The teams are together for 6 a.m. practices, in the weight room, at after-school practices and at nearly every swim meet.
Growing up swimming together before attending different high schools, the bond between swimmers is a way for friends to remain close, said CCHS senior Caden Morton. As the only Campbell County swimmer who has so far qualified for the state meet, Morton said the closeness he has with some of the Bolts’ swimmers gives him a huge boost and and an extra cheering section when championship weekend comes around.
“We always cheer each other on,” Morton said. “Caleb Carsrud (who attends TBHS) and I have been swimming together since the age of 11 or 10. Some of the other swimmers, like Brayden Rech and Eric Thompson, we’ve all kind of been friends for a while, so when the schools split up (in 2017) we still stayed friends.
“We’ve always cheered for each other and I think it will stay like that.”
Coming out of this weekend’s conference meet, seven Gillette swimmers have qualified for the Class 4A Wyoming State Swimming and Diving Championships. Five swimmers and one diver will represent Thunder Basin High School while Campbell County also has one swimmer.
For the Bolts, Rech is qualified in the 100-yard backstroke while Thompson is qualified in the 200-yard freestyle, 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke.
Treyden Smith is qualified in the 100-yard freestyle and the 200-yard freestyle for Thunder Basin and Ethan Tuckett is qualified in the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle. Carsrud is qualified in the 50-yard freestyle, the 100-yard butterfly, the 100-yard breaststroke, 200-yard freestyle and the 200-yard individual medley.
Joining the swimmers at state will be Thunder Basin diver Isaiah Haliburton in the 1-meter diving event. Haliburton won the event with a final score of 484.95 this weekend, which set a new conference meet record for the boys while also breaking his own school record, said TBHS coach Jade Moser.
“I definitely feel good about that because it’s a great accomplishment for me, but there were definitely were some lackluster dives,” Haliburton said. “I feel like I didn’t really go to my full potential so I mean it’s cool, but I feel like I could have done a lot better.”
Haliburton aims to repeat as state champion in the diving event after winning the title last year as a sophomore.
While Haliburton is excited to have five of his Thunder Basin teammates at the meet to compete with him, he knows any Campbell County swimmer who qualifies will be giving him the same support he gives them at meets.
“I think there is quite a strong bond,” Haliburton said. “You see Thunder Basin and CCHS with such a big rivalry, but when it comes to swimming and diving I feel like we really come together and try to push each other to get better.”
Morton does it all
For the past two weeks, Morton has been qualified in every individual swimming event at the state meet for Campbell County. While he’ll only be able to swim in two of them, having the flexibility to have options when it comes to which race to swim is a relief for Morton and CCHS coach Phil Rehard.
Having never won at state before, Morton said he wants to bring home at least one championship to cap his final season as a Camel.
“I just want to give it my all,” Morton said. “It’s my last meet, so I just want to do what I can to see how well the training did for me.”
Morton is qualified in the 50-yard freestyle, the 100-yard freestyle, the 100-yard butterfly, the 100-yard backstroke, the 100-yard breaststroke, the 200-yard freestyle, the 200-yard individual medley and the 500-yard freestyle.
While he’s not sure which races Rehard will have him swim in, he said the coach always rotates swimmers through events depending on which team they’re competing against. With only five swimmers on the team, it allows the boys to see which race fits the individual best so the team can maximize its score.
Swimmers who aren’t qualified for state will have one last shot at this weekend’s Last Chance Meet in Gillette. The meet will be at the Campbell County Aquatic Center on Friday and Saturday.
For state, the qualified swimmer will have to travel for the championships after the Wyoming High School Activities Association announced the meet was moved from Gillette to Laramie because of COVID-19 precautions. The move is an effort to separate spectators from participants on the swimming pool deck, which is difficult to achieve at the Aquatic Center.
The 4A Boys State Swimming and Diving Championship is scheduled for Feb. 18-19.
