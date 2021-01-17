The Thunder Basin and Campbell County High School boys swimming and diving teams traveled to Cheyenne and Laramie for the 4A Duals this weekend.
Thunder Basin swam against Cheyenne Central and Natrona County on Friday, beating Natrona County 109-32 and losing to Central 102-69.
Thunder Basin won three of the 12 events. Senior Caleb Carsrud won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 50.68 seconds while state-champion diver Isaiah Haliburton won the 1-meter event with 403.60 points.
The Bolts’ 400-yard freestyle relay team of Carsrud, Gavin Petersen, Ryan Olson and Treyden Smith won with a time of 3:46.88.
For Campbell County, the Camels swam against Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South and Sheridan on Friday afternoon. The Camels fell to all three, losing to Sheridan 149-26, South 82-55 and East 110-54.
The Camels won two of the 12 events. Senior Caden Morton won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:11.25, while the 200-yard medley relay team of Greg Vaniursky, Lane Muller, Dustyn Viktora and Morton won in 2:04.04.
On Saturday, Thunder Basin swam against Cheyenne South, losing to the Bison 81-78. The Bolts won four of the 12 events.
Haliburton again won 1-meter diving as the only competitor. The junior finished with 268.15 points.
Smith won the 50-yard freestyle event with a time of 25.46 seconds while Olson won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:11.64.
In relays, Thunder Basin’s team of Olson, Smith, Petersen and Brayden Rech won the 200-yard medley with a time of 2:03.78.
Campbell County swam at the Laramie Duals on Saturday morning, facing Laramie, Sheridan and Cheyenne East. The Camels lost to Laramie 133-21, Sheridan 132-22 and Cheyenne East 127-36.
Next for both teams will be a home meet with Kelly Walsh and Laramie on Friday and Saturday at the Campbell County Aquatic Center. The boys swim teams have one month left in the season before the state meet Feb. 18-19.
