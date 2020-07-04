The Gillette Roughriders went into Independence Day needing to win both games of their doubleheader to earn a spot in the championship for the Firecracker Tournament in Rapid City, South Dakota, but came out with a split.
The Roughriders started the Fourth of July with a convincing win over Premier West (Colorado) 10-2 in five innings.
Junior Matt Newlin got the start for Gillette, pitching a complete game while allowing two earned runs on eight hits and striking out six. Newlin struggled with command at times with four walks in his five innings of work,but was able to use his breaking ball to get himself out of jams in the last three innings.
"It felt really good out there," Newlin said. "I struggled a bit at times, but in the end I felt pretty good about the start overall."
Gillette Coach Nate Perleberg said Newlin has been one of the most consistent guys on the mound for the Roughriders this season, leading the team in innings pitched and several other pitching categories.
One of the bright spots in the Gillette lineup was the one-two punch of Mason Powell and Kaleb Lewis at the plate, who combined for seven RBIs during Gillette's win over the Cardinals.
"It does comfort me to know that there are hitters in front of me and behind me that can do anything at anytime," Lewis said. "Mason's obviously included in that, but every one of our guys can do something when they go up there and it's a really comforting feeling."
The Roughriders struggled offensively against Post 22 (South Dakota) during their second game Saturday, but were kept alive by the hot bat of Lewis. The right fielder homered twice and totaled seven RBIs between the two games.
Against Post 22, Lewis was one of the only sparks the Roughriders had at the plate, going 3-3 with three RBIs and a solo homer.
"He seems to be locked in during these big games," Perleberg said. "There were fireworks before the fireworks tonight and I'm glad he's in the Riders' uniform."
Lewis said it's a focus thing and his swing has stayed the same all year. He said being selective and disciplined at the plate have kept him in good counts and have opened up opportunities for him to get the pitch he wants.
At the plate, Perleberg said one of the main reasons the Roughriders couldn't score runs was the 10 total strikeouts at the plate.
"That's the most disappointing thing today was the amount of strikeouts, and some of it comes down to coaching, but we need to be more selective," Perleberg said. "Especially against a team's ace, we need to cut down on the strikeouts."
Defensively, Powell got the start for Gillette and found a groove early on in the game, but it all came crashing down on the Roughriders with one pitch.
With the game tied at 3 in the bottom of the fifth inning and two runners on base, Perleberg met Powell at the mound to calm him down after he started losing command of his fastball.
"That was the guy we wanted at the plate in that situation, their cleanup hitter," Perleberg said. "He was swinging at bad pitches all night and we thought we could get him to hit into a double play."
The next pitch was a three run homer that put Gillette down 6-3.
"It was just a pitch that he left up," Perleberg said. "He just didn't execute the pitch. It happens."
The Roughriders didn't quit, scoring one more in the top of the seventh before Post 22 finally closed the game out 6-4. The loss was the second for the Roughriders this weekend, who had an eight-game winning streak snapped Friday by Rocky Mountain (Colorado).
"Both of our losses (this weekend) were close losses, but those are the toughest, especially tonight's," Newlin said.
Perleberg said the team needs to approach Sunday's third-place game as an opportunity to show everybody how the Roughriders bounce back from adversity.
"You don't always get what you want. When you lose, you learn and there's a lot to learn from this, and that's why we're playing the competition that we've been playing," Perleberg said. "We need to look at the bigger picture here and see how we respond to losing, so we need to come out tomorrow and finish the tournament the right way."
Lewis said that the Firecracker Tournament championship isn't the Roughriders end goal this season, and the team can use this weekend as a tool to better themselves as Gillette gets closer to the postseason.
"We have to be more selective and more disciplined as a team," Lewis said. "We're willing to put in whatever we need to put in to be a better team."
The Roughriders will fight for a third place finish in the tournament at noon Sunday in a rematch with Missoula (Montana). Gillette beat Missoula 5-4 on Thursday in their first game of the tournament.
