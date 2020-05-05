The Wyoming High School Rodeo Association canceled the junior high rodeo season last week.
The state association canceled the state finals rodeo last week before the National Junior High Finals Rodeo, which was to be in Des Moines, Iowa, was canceled on Friday.
The Wyoming High School Rodeo Association will award junior high cowboys and cowgirls based on current standings from the fall rodeos.
High School rodeo remains a possibility for the end of the season.
The Wyoming State High School Finals Rodeo, scheduled for June 1-6 in Gillette, has not been canceled. The National High School Finals Rodeo, scheduled for July 19-25 in Lincoln, Nebraska, has not been canceled either.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.