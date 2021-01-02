Matthew Mors has been on Yankton High School’s varsity basketball team since seventh grade. He’s been in the starting lineup since eighth grade.
As an eighth grader, Mors averaged 20 points and five rebounds a game, according to the Argus Leader newspaper. He was named the Gatorade South Dakota Player of the Year in both his sophomore and junior seasons.
It’s been more than a year since Mors, now a senior, committed to play college basketball at the University of Wisconsin.
After two games against Thunder Basin and Campbell County high schools this week, the 6-foot-7 forward has 2,288 career points, which ranks 13th in South Dakota history.
Both Gillette schools had the difficult task of defending Mors and his teammates in this week’s I-90 Challenge Basketball Tournament. Mors scored a combined 58 points in the two games.
The Bolts boys played Mors on Tuesday night, with the tallest player on the team being Andre Felton at 6-foot-3. Junior McKale Holte also got an opportunity to guard the future Division-1 athlete, but there wasn’t much anybody on the Bolts could do but watch the show.
Mors put up 31 points against the Bolts, including 19 in the first half.
Against Campbell County, senior Jefferson Neary had the challenge of guarding Mors on Wednesday afternoon. After Neary got into early foul trouble, senior Austin Robertson took his shot at guarding him.
“It was a good challenge,” Neary said. “Just to go out and be able to compete against some of the best talent in the region is something to be grateful for because not everyone gets that opportunity. My teammates trusted me to guard him.”
Whether it was a hand in the face or a contested a shot all the way through, it didn’t matter much what Neary or any of the other Camel defenders did. Mors put up a quiet 27 points on the way to a 77-64 win for Yankton.
An even taller guy
While Mors and the Yankton Bucks were the ultimate test in the I-90 Challenge for both the Camels and Bolts, the second team, the Mitchell Kernels, posed a nearly identical challenge.
Campbell County started the tournament against Mitchell on Tuesday night, facing the team’s 6-foot-10, 190-pound center Zane Alm. Last season, Alm averaged 9.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.2 blocks a game, according to the Mitchell Republic.
“It’s beneficial for us to travel six or seven hours to play two really good teams who have two really good players,” Neary said.
Alm finished with 23 points and six rebounds against the Camels. His post partner, 6-foot-6 forward Caden Hinker, added 20 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.
Thunder Basin also played Mitchell on Wednesday afternoon. Alm put up 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field, adding five assists and two blocks in the contest.
“You really have to step up and you find out what your team is all about when you play a team like that,” TBHS coach Rory Williams said. “Who’s going to step up when you play a guy like Alm or Mors? For the most part, I like how we competed.”
Valuable experience
Both Campbell County and Thunder Basin love the 3-point shot. Going against two teams with size in the paint, both the Camels and Thunder Basin attempted to create scoring opportunities by taking shots from beyond the arc.
Unfortunately for both schools, the 3-point ball can be so rewarding in one game, but so heartbreaking in another.
Campbell County shot 12 of 28 from beyond the arc against the Kernels, not bad but not great, but Mitchell took advantage of its higher percentage shots in the paint. When Thunder Basin played Mitchell the next day, the Bolts shot just 4-20 from 3-point range in the first half to fall behind 26-17 at halftime.
“Us shooting the ball that poorly isn’t us. We have to kind of look into that as well. We didn’t make a lot of shots this week,” Williams said. “We just have to hang in there and stay the course.”
While both the Camels and Bolts boys came out of the tournament a combined 0-4, the experience of playing standouts like Mors or Alm is more valuable than a non-conference win that doesn’t mean anything come playoff time.
“Obviously, the goal is to win, but these non-conference games are all about getting better,” Neary said. “I mean, this guy is going to Wisconsin. We don’t have anyone like that in our league so just to be able to play against that is good for us. We’ve all gotten better from it.”
COVID-19 has left teams all across the country scrambling to find opponents to fill schedules outside of conference matchups. For Campbell County and Thunder Basin, the decision to join the I-90 Challenge gave both programs a unique advantage as the rest of the season progresses.
“It’s never fun to lose, but we know a lot more about ourselves now than we did three days ago,” Williams said. “That’s why you come play these kinds of teams. We know that we’re going to be outsized when we play teams like (Cheyenne) Central or Sheridan or (Cheyenne) East, and that’s something we don’t get to simulate in practice.”
Not only do players on both Gillette teams get to say they played a future Wisconsin Badger, but both Campbell County and Thunder Basin will carry with them the experience, and the maturity, to learn from some of the best basketball talent the region has to offer.
