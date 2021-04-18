The Campbell County High School girls soccer team split a pair of games on the road over the weekend, losing to Laramie 1-0 Friday night and beating Cheyenne South 6-0 Friday evening. Both games were played in the University of Wyoming's indoor practice facility due to weather.
On Friday, the Camels ended the first half tied with Laramie 0-0. The Plainsmen were able to take the lead off a free kick with 23 minutes left in the game, a lead Laramie was able to hold the rest of the way to win the game 1-0.
Freshman goaltender Onna Castellanos had 12 saves against Laramie, coach Stephanie Stuber said.
Against Cheyenne South, sophomore Raimi Hladky got the scoring started with an unassisted goal 1 minute and 17 seconds into the contest. Six minutes later, junior Reilly Wilson scored off an assist by freshman Sydnee Streitz from a free kick to give the Camels an early 2-0 lead.
On her birthday, freshman Payge Riedesel scored next off an assist by Rachael Flores to put Campbell County up 3-0 going into halftime.
In the second half, Streitz scored her first goal of the weekend off an assist by senior Shaelea Milliron. Next, Milliron scored a goal of her own off an assist by Hladky to go up 5-0.
Freshman Aubry DeWine finished out the scoring for Campbell County with an unassisted goal.
The Camels out shot South 23-6, Stuber said.
The Camels are 3-5 overall on the season and 3-2-0-2 in conference play. Campbell County will return to action next weekend with a home game against Thunder Basin.
The Camels will play host the Bolts at 7 p.m. Friday at CCHS.
