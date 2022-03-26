The Thunder Basin High School girls soccer team earned a pair of conference wins on the road this weekend. The Bolts beat Cheyenne East 3-0 on Friday and Cheyenne Central 3-1 on Saturday.
The Bolts went into the season ranked No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media girls soccer rankings. Thunder Basin started the season with a 3-0 preseason win over Rock Springs last weekend.
Against East, Attie Westbrook started the scoring with a goal assisted by Alex Michael. Brooke Dunham scored the team's final two goals off assists by Michael and Cena Carlson to give the Bolts the 3-0 win.
Against the Indians, Michael scored an unassisted goal to give the Bolts a 1-0 lead. Dunham scored her third goal of the weekend off an assist by Michael and Carlson rounded out the scoring with a goal assisted by Michael.
Michael tallied four assists and one goal in Thunder Basin's first two conference games.
The Bolts improved to 3-0 on the season and 2-0 in conference play. Thunder Basin will return to the field next weekend for a pair of conference games with Laramie and Cheyenne South.
The Bolts will play the Plainsmen at 6 p.m. Friday and the Bison at noon Saturday.
