Thunder Basin sets its sights on winning first title in school history

It’s no secret who the favorites are to play in the Class 4A state championship match Saturday in Casper.
Laramie and Kelly Walsh played in the title game last year and both teams returned their entire starting lineups. This year, the Plainsmen and Trojans bounced back and forth between the No. 1 and No. 2 rankings in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media volleyball list.
The two teams met again in the Class 4A East regional championship this weekend at Campbell County. Laramie beat the Trojans in four sets to claim the East No. 1 seed while Kelly Walsh fell to the East No. 2 seed.
But the Thunder Basin High School volleyball team is going into the state tournament knowing anything can happen after the first point is served. The Bolts have plenty of playoff experience on the bench with coach Wenett Martin, who has made the state tournament all five years since the school opened in 2017.
“We are hitting our peak right now, which is a great time to be hitting our peak,” senior Ellie Thomas said. “We’re excited. We know that we have these small, little things we need to do to capitalize on because when we do those things, that’s when we play our best.”
Thunder Basin clinched the East No. 3 seed after beating Cheyenne East in the third place game in the regional tournament Saturday. The Bolts will lineup with West No. 2 seed Star Valley in the quarterfinal round of the state tournament Friday.
The key for the Bolts will be to continue to trust each other on the court and to keep playing their own game without worrying about what’s happening on the other side of the net, senior Hannah Durgin said.
“We just have to keep our heads held high and keep playing our game,” Durgin said. “When we play our game, good things happen. We’re just going to focus on our side of the net ... and hope for the best.”
The path to the state championship game will be far from easy for Thunder Basin. If the Bolts beat Star Valley, they will face the winner between Laramie and Cody in the semifinal round.
Thunder Basin lost to Laramie in four sets in the last year’s semifinals.
The Bolts will also rely on confidence going into the state tournament. Thunder Basin has played Laramie multiple times this year already and knows what game plan to expect on the court.
Another important factor will be to avoid getting too far ahead of themselves in the tournament and to enjoy each moment as it comes, Thomas said.
“It’s not even about one match at a time for us, it’s about one point at a time,” Thomas said. “When we take it one point at a time and we build our momentum and build our energy up, that’s when we get on our huge runs and that’s extremely important for us to keep our energy.”
This season has been all about lasts for Durgin, Thomas and fellow seniors Risa Pilon and Taylor Hamilton. Win or lose at state, this will be the last weekend any of the four seniors wears a Thunder Basin volleyball jersey on the court.
The thought of her high school volleyball career coming to an end is enough to motivate Durgin and her teammates to end the season with a win. Ideally, the last match in a Bolts’ uniform would come in the state championship Saturday afternoon.
“Obviously going out on a win would be the No. 1 thing in my book,” Durgin said. “Hopefully we’ll get to that state championship because that’s what everyone in the state has been working for, so hopefully we get to 25 (points) first.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.