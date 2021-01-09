The Campbell County High School wrestling team went 0-6 at the annual Shane Shatto Memorial Tournament in Douglas this weekend.
The Camels lost to Sheridan 72-9, Cheyenne East 75-6, Douglas 72-6, Central 40-36, Riverton 42-29 and Kelly Walsh 60-24.
In the loss to Cheyenne East, Lucas Hill (132 pounds) was the lone Camel to pin his opponent, beating Ted Bertogli at 1:07.
Against Sheridan, Hill also pinned Cameron Sanburn at 37 seconds. Colt Welsh (120 pounds) was the only other Camel to beat his opponent, winning by a 9-2 decision over Landon Wood.
Next for Campbell County will be the Thoman Wrestling Invite in Green River Friday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.