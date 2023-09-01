TBHS vs Rock Springs
Buy Now

Thunder Basin senior Landon Scalise finds room to run Friday during a game against Rock Springs at Thunder Basin High School in Gillette. The Bolts beat the Tigers 49-14.

 Ed Glazar

Thunder Basin (2-0) put on a show for Gillette in the team's home opener, defeating Rock Springs 49-14 on Friday night.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.