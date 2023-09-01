Thunder Basin (2-0) put on a show for Gillette in the team's home opener, defeating Rock Springs 49-14 on Friday night.
The Bolts started fast and made plays both offensively and defensively with key special teams plays mixed in throughout the game. It was about as clean of a game as a team could hope for.
Thunder Basin started the game on defense and stopped the Tigers at midfield. Two plays later and the Bolts were in the end zone.
The defense quickly got off the field with senior Jackson Viergets sacking the Tigers' quarterback. On the Tigers' punt, Dyse Shepherd broke through the middle of the line and blocked the punt. The Bolts started their drive on the Tigers' 17-yard line and quarterback Alonso Aguilar pushed his way into the end zone not too long after.
Rock Springs got the ball back but didn't hang on for long and fumbled the ball on their own 22-yard line. Landon Scalise, who finished with three touchdowns, took a tunnel screen 34 yards to the end zone. After nine minutes of play, the Bolts were up 21-0.
"The adrenaline was definitely going tonight," Scalise said.
Scalise and the weapons at runningback and receiver came up big tonight. Aguilar said the success stems from the offensive line creating holes in the run game and giving Aguilar time in the pocket while the playmakers do their thing.
Thunder Basin got one more score in the first quarter, and it was once again Scalise who scored on an end around. The Bolts took a 35-0 lead 10 seconds into the second quarter when Jais Rose took a runningback screen 40 yards to the end zone.
After allowing five touchdowns in 12:10 and playing the entire game on their own side of the field, the Tigers got some momentum on their side. Rock Springs drove down to the Bolts' 7-yard line but couldn't punch it in and turned the ball over on downs. Thunder Basin's defense bent on the drive but didn't break, stuffing the goal-line runs to keep the Tigers scoreless.
The offense began to sputter after their five-straight touchdowns to start the game. Aguilar on a third down took a sack to bring out the punt team. The Bolts held off the Tigers but once again had their offense fall short around midfield.
The Tigers finally put together a scoring drive and brought the game to 35-7 heading into halftime.
For the third-consecutive drive, the Bolts were held scoreless coming out of halftime. Cort Catlin had two big catches on the drive, but Aguilar threw an interception around the Tigers' 30-yard line. Rock Springs ran the ball up the middle of the defense and found success, scoring for the second time in the game.
When Thunder Basin got the ball back, they found their rhythm again. The ground game led by PJ Hatzenbuhler, Antonio Avila and Jais Rose were finding holes and keeping their legs churning forward for extra yards after contact. Avila with a pile of players around him pushed his way into the end zone to end the Bolts' scoring dry spell.
The defense forced the Tigers defense into a three-and-out, then scored with Aguilar on offense again. The Bolts did have a field goal get blocked with just over two minutes left in the game, but the Bolts didn't need it. On the Tigers' final offensive drive, the Bolts got an interception to end the game.
Thunder Basin will travel to Cheyenne next Friday to face a 2-0 Cheyenne East.
