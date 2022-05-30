The Post 42 American Legion baseball team had a 3-1 showing at the first annual Kirby Drube Memorial Tournament this weekend at Hladky Memorial Stadium.
After dropping its first game 7-3 to Sheridan on Friday, Gillette rebounded to win the last three games of the tournament. The Roughriders beat Bozeman 2-1 on Saturday before sweeping Alliance 9-1 and Jackson 7-0 during a doubleheader Sunday night.
Gillette was scheduled to play Laurel, Montana, on Monday but the game was canceled because of rain.
Against Sheridan, the Roughriders fell behind 2-0 early and ran out of outs late in the game to make up the ground. The Troopers scored five runs in the final three innings to close out Gillette 7-3.
Jason Fink and Cason Loftus led the way at the plate with one RBI apiece. Leigton Holden had a solid outing on the mound but took the loss. He finished with four runs allowed (one earned) on five hits and three strikeouts in five innings.
Gillette responded with a big 2-1 win over Bozeman, Montana, on Saturday night. Before the game, freshman outfielder Mason Drube and his two sisters threw out the ceremonial first pitch to honor their father Kirby Drube. Kirby was a former Roughriders standout who died from COVID-19 complications last year.
The Roughriders wore custom-made University of Wyoming jerseys to honor Kirby on Saturday. He played tight end in Laramie from 1995 to 1998.
Fink had a night to remember both on the mound at the dish. The senior pitched six and two-thirds innings and allowed just one-hit while striking out 11. Grayson Sargent came in for a one-out save after Fink reached the 105-pitch limit to seal the win in the top of the seventh.
Fink helped his own cause by crushing a solo home run in the bottom of the second to give Gillette a 1-0 lead. Cory Schilling drove in the game-winning run on an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth to score Loftus from second base.
The momentum from Saturday's win carried over into Sunday as Gillette was able to pick up two more wins to end the weekend.
Against Alliance, Nebraska, the Roughriders plated five runs in the bottom of the third inning and two more in the fourth to take a big 7-1 lead midway through the game. Gillette was able to score two more in the bottom of the sixth to hold on to the comfortable 9-1 win.
Schilling led the team at the dish with two RBIs, followed by Fink and Jamen Kolata with one RBI apiece. Karver Partlow earned the win on the mound with one run allowed (unearned) on five hits while striking out five in four innings. Loftus pitched two innings of relief and allowed just one hit.
Against Jackson, Sargent was the star on the mound and threw a complete game two-hitter. In seven innings of work, 51 of his 72 pitches found the strike zone as he relied on his defense behind him. The defense backed him up and finished with no errors.
Loftus finished with a team-high two RBIs at the plate, followed by Dominic Hecker, Aiden Petersen, Fink and Schilling with one RBI apiece.
The 3-1 showing puts Gillette at 19-7 on the year. The Roughriders will return to the field this weekend for the Veterans Classic Tournament in South Dakota.
Gillette will play its first game of the tournament Thursday in Rapid City.
