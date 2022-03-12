The Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team came away with a third-place finish at the Class 4A state tournament after a 48-42 win over Natrona County on Saturday in Casper.
The Bolts went into the tournament as the East No. 2 seed. Thunder Basin beat West No. 3 seed Green River 47-38 in the quarterfinals and lost to West No. 1 seed Cody 63-51 in the semifinals to move to the third-place game.
The Bolts jumped out to an early 15-11 lead at the end of the first quarter but the Mustangs outscored Thunder Basin 14-5 in the second quarter to take a 25-20 lead going into the halftime break.
Thunder Basin's offensive struggles continued into the second half and Natrona County took a 36-31 lead going into the final eight minutes of the game. But the Bolts made a surge midway through the fourth quarter and tied the game 42-42 with 2:56 left in the game.
Thunder Basin took its first lead since the second quarter 44-42 with 2 minutes left. After struggling offensively through the first three quarters, junior Joelie Spelt's scored all three of her points at the free throw line late in the game to help secure the Bolts lead. Junior Eagan Clark also hit two free throws in the final minute to clinch the win.
Junior Laney McCarty led the team in scoring with 16 points, followed by sophomore Kambel Cox with nine and senior Gabby Mendoza with six. Spelts had a team-high five blocks and senior Risa Pilon collected 10 rebounds in her final game as a Bolt.
The third-place finish at state is the team's best since winning the state title in 2019. Thunder Basin finished fifth last season. The 2020 state tournament was canceled because of COVID-19.
