Pronghorns first-year head coach Liz Lewis had her first experience of the rivalry that is Sheridan College vs. Gillette College on Wednesday.
“It was a great game, and it was a great challenge for us, that’s for sure,” Lewis said about the high-scoring game. “They just kept coming after us, and they were scrappy.”
Gillette’s Pronghorn Center was full of fans for both sides, the energy was up, and the teams made it a close game until the final minutes.
“I could feel it in warmups. All day I was like, ‘OK we’re playing Sheridan.’ I knew it was a big game,” Pronghorn sophomore Sydney Prather said.
“It’s definitely something that just hangs around all day, like throughout the day of the game. You’re just like, ‘all right, today is the day.’” Pronghorn sophomore Skylar Patton said about the rivalry game. “Sheridan had a lot to prove.”
The No. 24 Pronghorns (19-2) pulled away from the visiting Generals (12-7) late in the fourth quarter, and took a 99-84 victory, staying undefeated in their conference.
Gillette called a timeout with 5:27 left to play in the fourth quarter after Sheridan’s Cynthia Green scored a layup to cut her team’s deficit to nine points.
The Generals continued to chip away at the Pronghorns’ 15-point lead that they held at the start of the fourth quarter With 2:45 to play, Generals’ Alexandria Trosper scored on a transition layup to bring the score to 88-82, Pronghorns up.
Then the Pronghorns went on an inside scoring tear to close out the game.
Pronghorn sophomore Teila McInerney drew a shooting foul and hit one of her free throws, then she scored an assisted layup from sophomore Molly Coleman.
Coleman sank a layup. Then teammate Skylar Patton hit two free throws, Pronghorn freshman Sydney Prather went inside for a layup, and freshman Kobe King-Hawea capped scoring with 15 seconds left on another layup.
In just under three minutes, the Pronghorns out-scored the Generals 11-2 to take a 99-84 victory over the Generals.
“They’re really hard to beat, offensively. But, it’s hard to beat a team when you just give them points,” Sheridan coach Ryan Davis said. “It’s a different game if we just lock it in a little bit. I don’t think we played bad.”
Shooting 11-21 free throws and turning over the ball 24 times were the main factors in Sheridan dropping the game, Davis said.
There were four Pronghorns who recorded 20 or more points in the game. Coleman scored 20, Prather scored 21, and King-Hawea and Patton led with 23 points each.
Patton shot 6-10 from the field including 5-7 from 3-point range. She had a shooting streak midway through the third quarter where she hit three 3-point buckets in under 2 minutes to help her team to a 12-point lead.
“In warmups I was feeling it. I was ready,” Patton said. “Then I got in the game, first couple of minutes I was like, ‘OK, maybe I’m not hitting today.’ It took me a minute to warm up and then I was just feeling it.”
Coleman was efficient in the paint, and the 6-foot-2 Australian hit 10-14 shots, mostly layups. She added eight boards.
Trosper led Sheridan, recording a double-double with 20 points on 9-14 shooting, and 11 rebounds.
Both teams shot 51% from the field, and both shot well from 3-point range: Sheridan hit 9-23 threes, and Gillette hit 11-30.
The Pronghorns were out-rebounded 39-38, but stole the ball 13 times while the Generals tallied five steals.
The Pronghorns continue to be one of the top teams in the NJCAA for assists, and recorded 26 on Wednesday. They were seventh in the nation as of Wednesday night, averaging 19.4 assists per game.
Though Davis was given a technical foul late in the third quarter, the Generals players weren’t being overly aggressive on the court, Prather said.
Gillette was ranked at No. 24 in the nation on Tuesday in the NJCAA Division I poll, one spot up from last week when they were ranked for the first time this season at No. 25.
“It’s cool, but we can’t think about it too much because we got to keep going,” Prather said. “And everybody’s looking to knock us off, so we have to keep getting better and better every day.”
Gillette College is scheduled to play next at Laramie County Community College (15-6) at 2 p.m. Saturday in Cheyenne.
Laramie County Community College lost to Sheridan on Saturday but defeated No. 22 Casper, the only college team that Gillette has lost to, on Jan. 11.
