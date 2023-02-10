Thunder Basin High School (13-4) overcame a first-half deficit to beat Cheyenne Central High School (11-6) 71 to 60 on Friday.
The Bolts played a tight first quarter, but ended it down to Central 15-13. Thunder Basin played a better second quarter, outscoring Central by one point which led the team down one to open the second half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.