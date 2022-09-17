CCHS Volleyball Vs. Natrona
The Camels set up an attack Thursday for hitter Zara Zimmerman during a match against Natrona County at Campbell County High School.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

The Campbell County High School volleyball team earned its first quadrant win of the season with a four-set win over Sheridan on the road Saturday.

The Camels lost the first set 25-20 to the Broncs but rebounded by winning the next three sets to come away with the win. Campbell County won the second set 25-17 and the third set 25-14 before closing out Sheridan with a 25-14 win in the fourth set.

