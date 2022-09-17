The Campbell County High School volleyball team earned its first quadrant win of the season with a four-set win over Sheridan on the road Saturday.
The Camels lost the first set 25-20 to the Broncs but rebounded by winning the next three sets to come away with the win. Campbell County won the second set 25-17 and the third set 25-14 before closing out Sheridan with a 25-14 win in the fourth set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.