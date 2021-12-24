The 19th annual Kissack Water & Oil New Year’s Eve Buck & Ball will return next weekend at Cam-plex, with the two-day event featuring rodeo and live music set to end the year on a high note.
The rodeo event will including 60 athletes from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association who will compete for more than $60,000 worth of prize money. Events include bareback riding, Xtreme saddle bronc riding and Xtreme bull riding.
Xtreme events are limited to the top-ranked athletes from the PRCA, making it an elite group of competitors.
This year’s installment of the annual Buck & Ball will be the first one since 2019 after last year’s event was canceled because of COVID-19. Twenty athletes will participate in each event, with the top 4 riders advancing to the final round Friday night.
All stock used in the rodeo were born and raised in Campbell County, event coordinator Tif Robertson said.
“We’ve been really looking forward to bringing the event back,” Robertson said. “It’s going to be bigger than ever and we want to put on a great show for all the Buck & Ball fans so we can ring in 2022 the right way.
“It wasn’t fun sitting on the sidelines last year, that’s for sure. But in all honesty we’re all anxious to bring everyone back and get everyone together again.”
Anna Hunt-Burch, who manages sponsorships and production for the Buck & Ball, remembers how the event was started nearly 21 years ago. Her husband, Matt Burch, complained to a friend that there was nothing to do in Gillette to celebrate New Year’s Eve.
Matt and his friend came up with the idea to put together a rodeo and a concert.
What started as an amateur event has now grown into a professionally sponsored rodeo that continues to grow every year. The 20-year-old idea has now become a local tradition for celebrating the end of one year and the beginning of another, Anna said.
“We put our blood, sweat and tears into putting on a hell of a show,” Anna said. “Now we have the best of the best and you don’t have to go anywhere to watch the best cowboys because it’s right in your backyard.”
The Buck & Ball event will start at 10 a.m. Thursday for the Futurity and Burch Rodeo and stock sale. A social event with live music from Kellen Smith of Gillette will start at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m.
A New Year’s Eve calcutta will be at 8 p.m. Thursday followed by another performance by Smith at 9 p.m. to cap the night.
Doors at Cam-plex will reopen at 4 p.m. Friday and the Buck & Ball will start at 7 p.m. The rodeo will be followed up with a live concert from Chancey Williams and The Younger Brothers at the Central Pavilion.
Tickets for the Buck & Ball are available at both CBH Co-Op locations in Gillette, Ruff’s Bar in Rozet, newyearsevebuckandball.com or cam-plex.com. Robertson encourages guests to buy tickets beforehand because she fully expects to sellout all 4,000 tickets.
For more information, contact Robertson at robertson1116@gmail.com.
