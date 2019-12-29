Holidays are meant to be spent with family. But for three years now, that hasn’t been an option for Gillette College student-athlete Isaac Mushila.
Originally from the Dominican Republic of Congo, the freshman forward moved to the United States in 2016 to pursue his dreams of becoming a professional basketball player. In the process, he had to leave his family behind.
Mushila found a new home in West Virginia, where his host family treated Mushila like one of their own (he still lives there in the summer). The transition was still painful, however.
“My first year in this country was a little tough for me, because I was away from my family. I kind of felt alone,” Mushila said. “Since I got here, I haven’t got to see my family, but we FaceTime all the time.”
Mushila was just a 16-year-old who didn’t know the culture or language very well. Missing his family terribly, the youngster used basketball as the ultimate distraction.
Mushila attended Spire Institute, a basketball academy in Geneva, Ohio, for his junior and senior seasons of high school. He adapted well to the American style of play, averaging nearly a double-double against prep players who often went on to play at the Division I level.
On Spire’s list of notable alumni, Mushila’s photo is the second to pop up — right beside LaMelo Ball, who is thought to be a top-five NBA draft pick next year.
When Mushila signed to play basketball at Gillette College, it seemed like he was in for another culture shock. He was forewarned about the cold, windy winters and the size of the town, but has settled down and likes it here.
The one constant everywhere he’s lived in the United States is the longing to see family. This past week was the third straight Christmas season that he has been away from those who he’s closest to, settling for phone calls and FaceTime instead of hugs and home cooking.
It’s actually starting to feel like the norm.
“At some point, I just started getting used to it. Holidays, Thanksgiving, whatever, just FaceTime (my family) and talk to them,” Mushila said.
Before he moved to the U.S., his Christmas routine would usually be church in the morning, then a big meal with family and a few friends at lunch time. It’s similar to Thanksgiving, he said.
After that, most of his family would hang out at the house for the rest of the day. Mushila would grab his basketball and hit the court for some afternoon hoops.
While that routine has been missing from Mushila’s life the past three years, he didn’t have to spend the holidays alone.
Mushila has formed a deep bond with his Gillette host family, Tim and Allison Carsrud. While all but one of his teammates went home for Christmas, he stayed with the Carsruds.
“They’re really, really, really good. I love them. I really do love them,” said Mushila, beaming a smile. “I’ll always say I’m lucky to have that family, because they’re always there for me.
“That kind of keeps pushing me, saying, like, ‘I’ve got to go hard. I’ve got to make them proud.’”
Mushila spent Christmas with the Carsruds, gorging himself on food and enjoying good company. He said he now feels that “when I’m in Gillette, this is my family.”
At the end of the day, he spent almost seven hours Facetiming his family.
The Carsruds have been an inexplicable comfort for Mushila. Sometimes he said his mother will tell him to give Allison a hug for her.
But nothing really can replace the real thing. Nothing can fully replicate the love he has for his mother and six siblings at home in the Congo.
“I miss my family. … I will always miss them,” Mushila said, looking up to the ceiling with a pained smile. “Even if we FaceTime, you can see somebody, but can’t hug them and stuff like that. But we will FaceTime, sometimes on Sundays, for more than four or five hours.”
Mushila’s father died when he was younger, so the first person he always talks to over video calls home is his mom. If any of his six brothers and sisters are home, the phone makes the rounds to them, too.
Mushila only has one brother who is trying to follow his path on the basketball court. Usually when Isaac and Josie talk on the phone, the topic of basketball and a friendly rivalry comes up.
“He’s taller than me by a little bit. Sometimes when I FaceTime him, he’s saying he’s better than me and stuff like that,” Mushila said. “When I get back there, we have to play one on one and see who’s going to win.
“I like it when we talk about, ‘He’s going to beat me. I’m going to beat him.’ I know I’m too good.”
If Mushila has his way, Josie will have his hands full catching up to his older brother’s talent. Mushila found a way to enjoy some holiday festivities, but the majority of his break was spent with a basketball.
Someone from his host family typically drops Mushila off at the Pronghorn Center around 11 a.m. and he stays past dark. Then he’ll call for a ride home.
Mushila has tried to treat basketball like a job since the Pronghorns went into Christmas break with a record of 13-1. Almost every day over Christmas break he was in the Pronghorn Center, doing everything he can to make sure there’s no drop off from his 14-point, eight-rebound averages.
“Shooting a little bit, go lift, come back shoot a little, go lift, rest a little bit — that’s all I do,” he said. “I just want to get better. Anytime I talk with my mom, she would say, ‘just be focused on basketball and school. That’s the most important thing in your life right now. You have to put your mind, your whole you in it to be great at it.’
“So, that’s why I’m here all the time, all day.”
Even from more than 8,000 miles away, Mushila’s first home is motivating him, pushing him through the diversity of a new one.
