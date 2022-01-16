The Campbell County High School girls indoor track team started the indoor track season with a team title at the Natrona Invite this weekend in Casper. The Camel girls, who won its first state title since 2017 last year, finished 13.5 points ahead of second place with a final score of 97.5.
The Camel boys also started the season strong with a second-place finish as a team. Campbell County finished with a score of 82.5 behind only Sheridan's final score of 90.
Thunder Basin's girls team finished eighth with a score of 33.5 and the boys finished 13th with a score of 12.
Campbell County won five events on the day and had a total of 24 top 5 finishes during the meet. Thunder Basin finished with seven top 5 finishes.
For the Camel girls, senior Sydalee Brown won the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.43 seconds and the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.93. On the boys side, senior Branden Werkele won the 200-meter dash (23.11) and senior Remar Pitter won the high jump (6 feet, 2 inches) and the long jump (23-6.5).
The Camels finished in second in seven events over the weekend. Senior Nyomi Moore finished second behind Brown in both the 55-meter dash (7.62) and the 200-meter dash (28.02) and finished second in the long jump with a distance of 17-10.75.
Senior Charlotte Marasco finished second in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 9.14, senior Breanna Younkin finished second in the pole vault with a height of 9-6, senior McKenna Hayes finished second in the shot put with a throw of 38-1.25 and Werkele finished second in the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.69.
Pitter finished third in the 55-meter dash (6.72), senior Braik Hurm finished third in the 1600-meter run (4 minutes, 41.46 seconds) and junior Cooper Stevens finished third in the shot put with a throw of 47-2.5. The Camel girls' 4x800 relay team and the boys' 4x800 relay team both finished third.
Sophomore Aubry DeWine finished fourth in the high jump with a height of 5 feet, Brown finished fourth in the triple jump with a distance of 33-5 and junior Dew Powers finished fourth in the long jump with a distance of 19-9.75.
Junior Madison Edwards finished fifth in the 55-meter hurdles (9.65), Brown finished fifth in the high jump (5 feet) and junior Ian Carter finished fifth in the high jump (5-10) and the long jump (18-9.5).
For Thunder Basin, senior Steven Mansheim finished second in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.10 and the Bolts girls' 4x800 relay team finished second with a time of 11:08.01.
Senior Rylee Brandon finished fourth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:35.40, junior Katelyn Mansheim finished fourth in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 9.47 and the Bolts girls' 4x200 relay team finished fourth with a time of 1:58.53. Senior Jayden Friedly finished fifth in the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.80 and sophomore Jalyn Shepherd finished fifth in the shot put with a throw of 33-8.
Both Campbell County and Thunder Basin will return to the track next weekend for its first home meet of the season. The Camels and Bolts will compete in the Campbell County Invite on Saturday in the Campbell County Recreation Center Field House.
