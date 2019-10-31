Thunder Basin senior Blaine Allen grew up playing football with and against many of the Campbell County High School players. It’s a common theme leading up to Friday’s cross-town prep football playoff game.
Allen remembers playing against Camels center Dale Eliason throughout junior high school. Other CCHS players, like receiver Zach Wilcox, were his friends and teammates at Sage Valley.
Then what has become known as the “split” happened, as Allen and many of his peers were sent to different high schools after his freshman year. The rivalry that was expected still hasn’t fully formed, though, because the “split” hasn’t reached many childhood friendships.
“I have quite a few friends on the (Camels) team. I mean, I grew up with some of them,” Allen said. “I talk to (Eliason) all the time. I’m really good friends with him actually. Their receiver, Zach Wilcox, I still talk to him a lot, too.”
There are many similar instances on the Bolts football team where players from TBHS and CCHS are still close, Allen said. It was on display after Thunder Basin’s 51-14 win over the Camels in the regular season, when players from both sides hugged it out and took pictures together.
Even many of the parents clad in Thunder Basin blue and white aren’t fully invested in a fierce rivalry between the schools and still have plenty of Camel purple and gold in their closets.
Cody Randall played for Campbell County from 1993-1995 and always thought his kids would be Camels. Now his sons Colton and Caden both play for the Bolts.
Randall has coached youth football in Gillette for many years, so he has worked with and grown close to players on both sides of the budding rivalry. So even though his alliance lies with the Bolts for now, he can’t help but to cheer for the Camels as well.
“I’m super pumped to see the Camels get back in the playoffs,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of pain in my heart to see the Camels get thumped the last couple of years. I would love them to keep it going so the rest of the state has two reasons to not like (Gillette).
“It’s different watching in the ol‘ blue and white, but I’ll be sitting in both stadiums watching football once my kids are gone. … I’ll always be a little bit purple and gold in my heart.”
The support for the Camels isn’t uncommon among Bolts fans, which was shown multiple times after PA announcements at home games. Early in the season, loud cheers arose from the TBHS stadium when it was mistakenly announced that the Camels were beating Natrona County, but they quickly turned to groans when the score was corrected a few minutes later.
Then two weeks ago, more cheers went up around the stands when the crowd heard that CCHS was beating Cheyenne South 28-0.
Even within the walls of Thunder Basin High School much of the faculty have some kind of tie to CCHS. Football coach Trent Pikula was a 1988 graduate and also spent two years on the Campbell County staff, while TBHS Activities Director Tom Seamans was the longtime wrestling coach for the Camels.
Seamans said that the goal all along was to have two teams competing for a state title and both making the playoffs is a big step toward that.
“I definitely never wanted to see one weak team and one strong team. We’d like to see two really strong teams,” Seamans said. “I guess since we’ve always been a one-school town, there’s still a lot of feelings for the school on the other side of town.
“Most of us worked (at CCHS), many of us coached there. … We want them to do well. The only time we don’t root for them to win is when they play us.”
The friendships and relationships that span across the two teams have prevented a heated rivalry up to this point, but they won’t make much difference this Friday night at 6 p.m. Allen and his teammates are in playoff mode and that would be the case even if CCHS wasn’t the opponent.
“I’m proud proud of them (for making the playoffs) just because I grew up with them, but now I guess I really don’t care,” Allen said. “It’s playoffs now. They can be my best friends or they can be my worst enemies, I’m going to treat them the same way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.