Wyoming's National Football Foundation Chapter announced its 96 nominations for the scholar-athlete awards Wednesday, with 21 student-athletes from Campbell County and Thunder Basin high schools receiving nominations.
The Scholar-Athlete Awards are based 40% on football ability, 40% on academic achievement and 20% on extracurricular activities and citizenship in their respective schools and in their communities, according to an email from spokesman Heath Hayes.
To qualify, a scholar-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.0 or better.
Thunder Basin's nominees include Sergio Aguilar, Dillon Bannister, River Brisko, Gavin Carroll, Michael Coleman, Kameron Engle, Andre Felton, Hayden Lunberg, Hunter Lunberg, Alex O’Dell, Scott O’Dell, Jaxon Pikula, Brody Richardson, Camden Schlekeway and Dyse Shepherd.
For Campbell County, Kaden Race, Chance Robinson, Xander Beeson, Tanner Lemm, Hunter Kramer and Kyler Hanson also received nominations.
The finalists for the most outstanding back and lineman from each classification will receive a $1,200 scholarship and a chance to be named Wyoming’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year. The winner receives an additional $1,200 scholarship and becomes the state’s nominee for Western Region Scholar Athlete of the Year, according to the organization's website.
